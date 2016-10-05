Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Law Practice News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Prof Tladi sworn in as SA's first permanent ICJ judge

    7 Feb 2024
    7 Feb 2024
    Professor Dire Tladi has been sworn in as the first-ever South African judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
    Professor Dire Tladi
    Professor Dire Tladi

    The ICJ held a public sitting on Tuesday morning, where Tladi and three other Excellencies were officially sworn in after being elected by the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council on 9 November 2023.

    New members

    The other new members of the court include Bogdan-Lucian Aurescu from Romania, Sarah Hull Cleveland from the United States and Juan Manuel Gómez Robledo Verduzco from Mexico

    During the sitting, the four judges each solemnly declared Article 20 of the Statute of the Court.

    The declaration, according to the ICJ, stipulates that members shall, before taking up their duties, make a solemn declaration in open court that they will exercise their powers impartially and conscientiously.

    The new members’ nine-year terms of office will begin on the same day.

    Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Tladi’s election as an outstanding personal achievement that the nation shares with great pride.

    “We appreciate the confidence expressed by the United Nations in Prof Tladi’s capabilities. He becomes the newest member of a fraternity of South Africans globally who are in positions of service to the international community and making important contributions to the better world we seek to build.

    “We wish Prof Tladi well as he prepares to contribute to the Court and its jurisprudence from the Palace of Peace in The Hague, Netherlands,” the President said then.

    Image source: Evgenyi Lastochkin –
    Applications and nominations for deputy public protector open

    2 Feb 2024

    Top UN court

    The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the UN and one of the six principal bodies of the intergovernmental organisation.

    The court’s role is to settle, per international law, legal disputes submitted to it by states and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised UN organs and specialised agencies.

    South Africans have become familiar with the top UN court after the country approached it to garner not only a ceasefire of Israel’s military barrage of Palestine but also to ask the court to find the Israeli government guilty of committing acts of genocide.

    The ICJ found that it was “plausible” that Israel committed acts which violated the Genocide Convention.

    The court in The Hague ordered Israel to, amongst others, take all measures within its power “to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide” and to immediately ensure that Palestinians have access to basic services and humanitarian assistance.

    International law scholar

    The Professor is a leading international law scholar whose accomplishments span different areas of the field, including academic, government service, diplomatic and practice.

    On his appointment as a judge of the ICJ, he was the University of Pretoria professor of international law and Future Africa's Research Chair in Global Equity in Africa.

    Speaking to the university last year, he said he was experiencing a mix of different emotions.

    “I am filled with mixed emotions – excitement, elation and a touch of nervousness. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude because so many people played a role in this journey.
    “The entire experience has been humbling, especially navigating through the challenges of an intense campaign, and juggling various responsibilities over the past few months. The announcement and the tense process have undoubtedly taken a toll, but I'm absolutely ecstatic and profoundly humbled by the experience,” the Professor added.

    Read more: South African judge, judge selection, International Court of Justice, ICJ
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Minister Naledi Pandor will lead South Africa’s delegation at The Hague on Friday.
    ICJ set to deliver ruling on genocide case against Israel
    25 Jan 2024
    A view of a live broadcast displayed on a street as pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, 11 January 2024. Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen
    Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself
     12 Jan 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    SA v. Israel: Accusations spotlight "danger for the historically protected position of healthcare workers" worldwide
     12 Jan 2024
    Image source:
    SA speaks at ICJ case
    11 Jan 2024
    A flare falls over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, 29 December 2023. Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura
    South Africa files genocide case against Israel at World Court
     2 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Dire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    14 Nov 2023
    Malindi rejects ANC capture
    Malindi rejects ANC capture
     6 Oct 2016
    Pull-out exhausts JSC
    Pull-out exhausts JSC
    5 Oct 2016
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz