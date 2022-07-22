PR success hinges on achieving objectives - But at what cost?

PR is crucial for sustainability in South Africa's challenging business climate, where cost-saving is vital and confidence is low. However, limited budgets such as positive media coverage, can often hamper desired outcomes. So, how can you make sure that your PR investment is maximised?

Traditionally, PR agencies charge based on the hours worked, tied to a retainer. But in today's economic climate, it’s worth re-evaluating this approach. Instead, consider a deliverables-driven model that offers better value for clients.

How do traditional retainers work?

Billing is based on hours; countless hours can be spent on conceptualising ideas that never come to fruition or crafting content that never gets published. Even if content does make it to publication, there's no guarantee of its appearance. This renders the investment fruitless when exposure isn't achieved. Additionally, clients may be charged for "additional" work once the allocated time is exhausted, regardless of the campaign's success.

Getting what you paid for – the deliverables-based retainer

Instead of focusing on hours spent, concentrate on outcomes, such as media coverage. Activities like thought leadership pieces, media interviews, and social media posts generate tangible results. A retainer that prioritises outcomes agrees to deliver several PR activities, resulting in coverage and ensuring real value.

Additional benefits – enhancing PR activities

An outcome-based retainer also provides content for other communication channels. Media exposure can be leveraged across social media, enabling a speedy response to breaking news relevant to the client’s business. Additionally, agencies can use this content to pitch media interviews, reducing the need for constant client input. Such content can also bolster sales and marketing efforts.

Ultimately, PR success hinges on achieving objectives, such as changing attitudes or raising awareness, requiring publishable substance. In this regard, the deliverables-based retainer shines brightest. Just as paying a chef without receiving a meal is nonsensical, why pay for PR services that don’t achieve exposure?

After all, the goal of PR is to amplify brand presence, and we believe that you deserve the best. Focusing on outcomes can ensure that

your PR investment is worth it. So, let's work together to achieve your PR objectives and take your brand to new heights!