Shaking up the annual report scene through excellence

Litha Communications is pleased to announce its selection as the preferred agency for Brand SA, IRBA, and SAICA to oversee the development of their 2023/4 annual reports.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, and we are eager to apply our expertise and passion to these prestigious organisations. We look forward to a successful collaboration and delivering excellence in our work.

This partnership marks a significant milestone, and we are excited to embark on this journey, ensuring a successful collaboration and delivering excellence in our work.

With over a decade of experience producing all aspects of various annual reports — including interviews, writing, editing, compiling, design and layout, and printing—we bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Here's to a fantastic journey ahead!



