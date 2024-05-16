Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Invibes AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsOrnicoThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaDarkMatterHelmKantarLevergyIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaEverlyticYFM 99.2Spark MediaRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:05 Prince Mashele talks NHI Bill and its ploy on leading up too elections!

The Weekly Update EP:05 Prince Mashele talks NHI Bill and its ploy on leading up too elections!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shaking up the annual report scene through excellence

    Issued by Litha Communications
    16 May 2024
    16 May 2024
    Litha Communications is pleased to announce its selection as the preferred agency for Brand SA, IRBA, and SAICA to oversee the development of their 2023/4 annual reports.
    Shaking up the annual report scene through excellence

    This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, and we are eager to apply our expertise and passion to these prestigious organisations. We look forward to a successful collaboration and delivering excellence in our work.

    This partnership marks a significant milestone, and we are excited to embark on this journey, ensuring a successful collaboration and delivering excellence in our work.

    With over a decade of experience producing all aspects of various annual reports — including interviews, writing, editing, compiling, design and layout, and printing—we bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

    Here's to a fantastic journey ahead!

    Read more: SAICA, Brand SA, Litha Communications, IRBA, annual reports
    NextOptions
    Litha Communications
    Litha Communications is a 51% black-owned full service agency established in 1999.

    Related

    NWU Chartered Accountancy students excel in 2024 ITC
    North-West University (NWU)NWU Chartered Accountancy students excel in 2024 ITC
    15 Apr 2024
    PR success hinges on achieving objectives - But at what cost?
    Litha CommunicationsPR success hinges on achieving objectives - But at what cost?
    8 Apr 2024
    Saica launches business podcast to empower small businesses
    SAICASaica launches business podcast to empower small businesses
    19 Mar 2024
    Accountancy and loss adjusting
    SAICAAccountancy and loss adjusting
    15 Mar 2024
    Making the auditing profession attractive to Gen Z
    SAICAMaking the auditing profession attractive to Gen Z
    8 Mar 2024
    South African auditing profession debating the adoption of a new International Standard
    SAICASouth African auditing profession debating the adoption of a new International Standard
    5 Mar 2024
    Empowered and inspirational women: The entrepreneurial journey of Zanele Maduna
    SAICAEmpowered and inspirational women: The entrepreneurial journey of Zanele Maduna
    1 Mar 2024
    Saica wishes first-year tertiary students a remarkable 2024
    SAICASaica wishes first-year tertiary students a remarkable 2024
    29 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz