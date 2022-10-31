Annual reports: Together, we can.

Litha Communications has experienced significant growth in supporting government agencies, public companies, and parastatals in writing annual reports and project management.

Our clients have come to understand the importance of comprehensive annual reports involving multiple departments and stakeholders to determine the most effective narrative speech.

From content to creative

Because of our extensive experience, we can confidently advise clients. Our tactics include conducting key person interviews, drafting non-financial elements, editing content and organising documents according to organisational guidelines, and offering guidance on readability and

As the political and economic landscape changes, our business and government clients must address recent issues like social inclusion, climate change, and biodiversity loss. In response, stakeholders, including governments and regulators, have introduced new corporate reporting requirements.

Do well to do good

Embracing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements in annual reporting signifies a shift in how organisations show commitment to sustainability and positive impact - integrating ESG criteria fosters transparency, accountability, and sustainable business practices, enhancing corporate reputation and aligning with global sustainability goals and initiatives. The evolving regulatory landscape emphasises the importance of ESG considerations, reflecting the growing acknowledgement that long-term value creation is linked to sustainable development.

Taking others with you

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has introduced a new Listing Rule for companies to require disclosures on board and leadership diversity, reflecting the push for transparency around social issues. A recent survey found that 53% of businesses have achieved or surpassed the 40% goal for female board members. Still, only 33% have explicitly integrated diversity and inclusion into their board decision-making disclosures, and only 17% of businesses voluntarily included the new diversity disclosures.

We find that public and commercial organisations have developed their Annual Reports from a financial performance summary to a strategic tool for public and commercial organisations, emphasising economic, social, and environmental interdependencies.

Litha Communications has added Brand SA, IRBA, and SAICA to its growing list of annual report clients for 2023/2024.

About Litha Communications

Litha Communications is a 51% black-owned and 49% women-owned integrated marketing and events management full-service agency.

We embrace sustainability as a guiding principle in business, practising environmental transparency and taking action to provide transparent information on the business, people, sustainability strategy, concrete impacts, governance, and performance.

Our social vision is to inspire positive futures for children in a healthy environment. We aim to eliminate societal indifference and individual callousness, ensuring every child has an equal opportunity to be loved and cherished. We focus on youth empowerment, environment and conservation, financial education, and dignity to realise this vision.