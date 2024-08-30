Subscribe & Follow
Leading the charge: Litha Communications ignites PR in renewable energy and sustainability
"For nearly a decade, Litha Communications has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable development and driving the debate on energy solutions," said Andile Ncontsa, CEO of Litha Communications. "Today, we're excited to formally position ourselves as specialists in this crucial sector, offering our unparalleled expertise in the SA intelligence and policy analysis to drive the just energy transition forward."
Litha Communications' services include:
- Strategic communications and media relations
- Comprehensive specialised event conceptualisation and project management for international events, conferences, awards, brand activations and forums
- Specialised content creation for technical audiences, ESG Reports and related communication
- Traditional and digital PR marketing solutions aimed at the corporate and public sectors
- Stakeholder engagement and community outreach campaigns
- Reputation management and crisis media communications
"Our deep understanding of the renewable energy landscape, combined with our extensive network, allows us to offer unparalleled value to our clients," added Ncontsa, "We're not just PR professionals; we're catalysts for change in the broader sustainable and energy sector."
Litha Communications has a proven track record of success, having worked with leading companies in the renewable energy space. The company's expertise spans various technologies, including solar, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and emerging clean energy solutions.
As South Africa and the world accelerate towards a sustainable future, Litha Communications is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and driving engagement in the energy and sustainability sectors.
About Litha Communications
Litha Communications is a freethinking, inspired and results-driven agency dedicated to fostering collaboration through strategic communications, impactful events, and industry-leading analysis. This unique approach, deeply rooted in the African philosophy of Ubuntu has guided Litha Communications in driving an inclusive and sustainable agency with excellence as our trademark.
For more information about Litha Communications and its services, please visit our press office on Bizcommunity.
Or contact
Teresa Jenkins
Managing director
Litha Communications
+27 11 4847663
az.oc.snoitacinummocahtil@aseret
