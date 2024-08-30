Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Litha CommunicationsMediaHeads 360DarkMatterPublicis Groupe AfricaThe Noise FactoryBusiness and Arts South AfricaIMC ConferenceEbony+IvoryDentsuAsk AfrikaRed & YellowDomains.co.zaSmart MediaTradewayVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Leading the charge: Litha Communications ignites PR in renewable energy and sustainability

    Issued by Litha Communications
    30 Aug 2024
    30 Aug 2024
    Litha Communications, a well-established media and events company for the past 25 years, has announced its renewed focus on providing specialised public relations and media services for the renewable energy and sustainability sectors. With more than 10 years of experience in these fields, the agency is leveraging its expertise to meet the growing demand for effective communication strategies in the clean energy revolution.
    Leading the charge: Litha Communications ignites PR in renewable energy and sustainability

    "For nearly a decade, Litha Communications has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable development and driving the debate on energy solutions," said Andile Ncontsa, CEO of Litha Communications. "Today, we're excited to formally position ourselves as specialists in this crucial sector, offering our unparalleled expertise in the SA intelligence and policy analysis to drive the just energy transition forward."

    Litha Communications' services include:

      - Strategic communications and media relations
      - Comprehensive specialised event conceptualisation and project management for international events, conferences, awards, brand activations and forums
      - Specialised content creation for technical audiences, ESG Reports and related communication
      - Traditional and digital PR marketing solutions aimed at the corporate and public sectors
      - Stakeholder engagement and community outreach campaigns
      - Reputation management and crisis media communications

    "Our deep understanding of the renewable energy landscape, combined with our extensive network, allows us to offer unparalleled value to our clients," added Ncontsa, "We're not just PR professionals; we're catalysts for change in the broader sustainable and energy sector."

    Litha Communications has a proven track record of success, having worked with leading companies in the renewable energy space. The company's expertise spans various technologies, including solar, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and emerging clean energy solutions.

    As South Africa and the world accelerate towards a sustainable future, Litha Communications is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and driving engagement in the energy and sustainability sectors.

    About Litha Communications

    Litha Communications is a freethinking, inspired and results-driven agency dedicated to fostering collaboration through strategic communications, impactful events, and industry-leading analysis. This unique approach, deeply rooted in the African philosophy of Ubuntu has guided Litha Communications in driving an inclusive and sustainable agency with excellence as our trademark.

    For more information about Litha Communications and its services, please visit our press office on Bizcommunity.

    Or contact

    Teresa Jenkins
    Managing director
    Litha Communications
    +27 11 4847663
    az.oc.snoitacinummocahtil@aseret

    Read more: Andile Ncontsa, Litha Communications, Teresa Jenkins
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Litha Communications
    Litha Communications is a 51% black-owned full service agency established in 1999.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz