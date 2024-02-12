Polymer bearings can decarbonise the beer industry

A recent study by RWTH Aachen University and Igus has measured the cost and environmental advantages of using polymer bearings without lubrication instead of metal bearings. This research indicates savings of up to millions annually on lubricants and a significant decrease in ecological footprint. Igus' high-performance plastic bearings do away with the need for regular lubrication, which can also save many labour hours devoted to relubrication every year.

Switching to polymer bearings across its 160 global sites could save 20 tonnes of lubricant and over R100m in personnel costs annually for Heineken Brasil

Such a move would also cut CO 2 emissions by 28,814kg, the equivalent to saving more than 12,000l of petrol.

According to Ian Hewat of Igus South Africa the study is pertinent to local industries as the same principles apply.

He said the study emphasises the substantial reduction in CO 2 emissions when using polymer bearings.

Heineken Brasil alone could cut CO 2 equivalents by 180 kg annually at 600 bearing points.

Pressure on manufacturers

“This highlights the increasing pressure on manufacturers to disclose the carbon footprint of their products,” Hewat explains.

“The study offers a scientifically validated assessment of the environmental benefits of Igus's self-lubricating bearings, making a strong case for their adoption across various industries.”

Conducted by WBA Werkzeugbau, the study involved expert interviews with companies from sectors including automation technology, construction machinery, agriculture, food, packaging, and bottling.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Laboratory for Machine Tools (WZL) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology (IPT) on the RWTH Aachen Campus.