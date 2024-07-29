Pal Solutions transforming mining globally with human capital management solutions

One of the primary challenges for the mining industry is managing a complex human capital environment. For over 26 years, Pal Solutions’ systems, such as time and attendance hardware and software solutions have reduced time theft, leave theft, and Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) risks associated with HCM. Effective workforce management leads to increased productivity and significant cost savings. Time theft is a major expense for many organisations globally, but with advanced biometric and smart time management solutions, it can be eliminated.
Time and attendance management also positively impact legal compliance in complex environments, ensuring that every employee is in the right place, at the right time, and is qualified and authorised to be there. Managing certificates and licenses with a reliable HCM partner ensures regulatory compliance.
Occupational Health and Safety from a regulatory standpoint is another significant challenge that Pal Solutions helps its customers overcome. Proper access control is crucial for OHS compliance. Whether it's boom gates, spikes, or turnstiles with breathalyzers and biometric clock points, Pal Solutions ensures each employee complies with safety standards, is accounted for, and remains safe. Access control combined with time and attendance ensures regulatory compliance across various industries.
Pal Solutions' in-house developed and maintained HR software is feature-rich and on par with global mainstream solutions. From hiring to retirement, advanced HR software ensures legal compliance with local labour laws. Procedural and substantive fairness in HRM not only leads to motivated and happy employees but also impacts business efficiency and performance. Easy-to-use employee and management self-service features ensure seamless operations, including access to payslips, leave bookings, timely approvals, and more.
Pal Solutions excels in handling complex payroll departments. Their in-house developed payroll software focuses on automation and simplification, which can reduce annual payroll expenses by up to 40%. By reducing the number of payrolls and automating them, customers experience significant savings. Over 26 years, Pal Solutions has consistently demonstrated the value of its payroll automation to its global customer base.
Support is a critical factor when choosing an HCM partner. It should not be expensive or become a major expenditure. Direct access to specialists, rather than through third-party structures, increases support turnaround time and leads to faster development and customisation.
In summary, Pal Solutions are dedicated specialists with a global footprint, assisting organisations in addressing all their human capital challenges through comprehensive HCM solutions. For over 26 years, they have transformed how large organisations manage their workforces, leading to happier employees, reduced incidents, improved compliance, and increased profitability. Large organisations might be surprised by the affordability of an HCM solution. Contact Pal Solutions at +27 11 893 2602 or visit www.palsolutions.co.za to learn more.