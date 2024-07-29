Pal Solutions transforming mining globally with human capital management solutions

Impacting the bottom line through effective time and attendance management

One of the primary challenges for the mining industry is managing a complex human capital environment. For over 26 years, Pal Solutions’ systems, such as time and attendance hardware and software solutions have reduced time theft, leave theft, and Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) risks associated with HCM. Effective workforce management leads to increased productivity and significant cost savings. Time theft is a major expense for many organisations globally, but with advanced biometric and smart time management solutions, it can be eliminated.

Time and attendance management also positively impact legal compliance in complex environments, ensuring that every employee is in the right place, at the right time, and is qualified and authorised to be there. Managing certificates and licenses with a reliable HCM partner ensures regulatory compliance.

Key time and attendance capabilities:

Zone/area validation

Anti-pass back and APB delay features

Random search facility

Routing

Temporary cards

Short shifts and backfilling

Fatigue management

Complex shift and pay rule calculations

User-friendly shift code and cycle management for all types of shifts

Exception reports

Full canteen management module

Card printing with photo imaging as part of the package

Visitor management package (with hosting)

Contractor management including hours worked on site per project

Long-range readers for vehicles

Muster and emergency module

SMS and email notifications for system failures for proactive response

Regulatory compliance with access control

Occupational Health and Safety from a regulatory standpoint is another significant challenge that Pal Solutions helps its customers overcome. Proper access control is crucial for OHS compliance. Whether it's boom gates, spikes, or turnstiles with breathalyzers and biometric clock points, Pal Solutions ensures each employee complies with safety standards, is accounted for, and remains safe. Access control combined with time and attendance ensures regulatory compliance across various industries.

Access control solutions:

Finger and facial biometric readers

Boom gates

Spike barries

Bollards

Turnstiles with breathalysers

Gates and security doors

Custom requirements to meet customer needs

Human resource management (HRM) for efficiency and performance

Pal Solutions' in-house developed and maintained HR software is feature-rich and on par with global mainstream solutions. From hiring to retirement, advanced HR software ensures legal compliance with local labour laws. Procedural and substantive fairness in HRM not only leads to motivated and happy employees but also impacts business efficiency and performance. Easy-to-use employee and management self-service features ensure seamless operations, including access to payslips, leave bookings, timely approvals, and more.

HR software capabilities:

Selection and recruitment

People and position management

Payroll and benefit administration

Training and skills development

Performance management

Leave management

Industrial relations

Self-service and workflow

Reporting and query tools

Licence and certificate management

Skills learning program

Occupational health and safety

Stores issues - tools, equipment, PPE

Legal blocks

Annual training report

Employment equity

Workplace skills plan

True payroll automation to save 40% of annual payroll expenses

Pal Solutions excels in handling complex payroll departments. Their in-house developed payroll software focuses on automation and simplification, which can reduce annual payroll expenses by up to 40%. By reducing the number of payrolls and automating them, customers experience significant savings. Over 26 years, Pal Solutions has consistently demonstrated the value of its payroll automation to its global customer base.

Payroll features include:

Anniversary date of engagement payment capability

Shift-based calculation rules

Rate of pay management

Leave management

True daily costing capability

Acting and relieving management

Standby and callouts

Standard COM-related rules

TB tracking and claims calculations

HR reporting and compliance

Date effective - daily costing capabilities

Cost allocation and interrogation

Business unit structure

Work area and team/group code

Pay point and cost code

Process and responsibility code

Employment - staff/management/casuals

Type of worker - 11 shifter/14 shifter

Pay grade and occupation code

Employee level

No manual journals for correct cost allocation

Backdated cost allocation - automatic journals

Support

Support is a critical factor when choosing an HCM partner. It should not be expensive or become a major expenditure. Direct access to specialists, rather than through third-party structures, increases support turnaround time and leads to faster development and customisation.

The power of human capital management working together

In summary, Pal Solutions are dedicated specialists with a global footprint, assisting organisations in addressing all their human capital challenges through comprehensive HCM solutions. For over 26 years, they have transformed how large organisations manage their workforces, leading to happier employees, reduced incidents, improved compliance, and increased profitability. Large organisations might be surprised by the affordability of an HCM solution. Contact Pal Solutions at +27 11 893 2602 or visit www.palsolutions.co.za to learn more.