    Pal Solutions transforming mining globally with human capital management solutions

    Issued by Pal Solutions
    29 Jul 2024
    29 Jul 2024
    The mining industry, a crucial sector for growth throughout Africa, has one of the most complex workforces in the world. From managing intricate shifts to optimising operations and ensuring compliance, the industry must navigate a multifaceted landscape. Loring Hudson-Bennett, managing director of Pal Solutions Global, explains how Human Capital Management (HCM) and workforce management solutions offer comprehensive solutions to these challenges, including time and attendance, access control, and human resource and payroll software automation.
    Pal Solutions transforming mining globally with human capital management solutions

    Impacting the bottom line through effective time and attendance management

    One of the primary challenges for the mining industry is managing a complex human capital environment. For over 26 years, Pal Solutions’ systems, such as time and attendance hardware and software solutions have reduced time theft, leave theft, and Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) risks associated with HCM. Effective workforce management leads to increased productivity and significant cost savings. Time theft is a major expense for many organisations globally, but with advanced biometric and smart time management solutions, it can be eliminated.

    Time and attendance management also positively impact legal compliance in complex environments, ensuring that every employee is in the right place, at the right time, and is qualified and authorised to be there. Managing certificates and licenses with a reliable HCM partner ensures regulatory compliance.

    Key time and attendance capabilities:

    • Zone/area validation
    • Anti-pass back and APB delay features
    • Random search facility
    • Routing
    • Temporary cards
    • Short shifts and backfilling
    • Fatigue management
    • Complex shift and pay rule calculations
    • User-friendly shift code and cycle management for all types of shifts
    • Exception reports
    • Full canteen management module
    • Card printing with photo imaging as part of the package
    • Visitor management package (with hosting)
    • Contractor management including hours worked on site per project
    • Long-range readers for vehicles
    • Muster and emergency module
    • SMS and email notifications for system failures for proactive response

    Regulatory compliance with access control

    Occupational Health and Safety from a regulatory standpoint is another significant challenge that Pal Solutions helps its customers overcome. Proper access control is crucial for OHS compliance. Whether it's boom gates, spikes, or turnstiles with breathalyzers and biometric clock points, Pal Solutions ensures each employee complies with safety standards, is accounted for, and remains safe. Access control combined with time and attendance ensures regulatory compliance across various industries.

    Access control solutions:

    • Finger and facial biometric readers 
    • Boom gates
    • Spike barries
    • Bollards
    • Turnstiles with breathalysers
    • Gates and security doors
    • Custom requirements to meet customer needs

    Human resource management (HRM) for efficiency and performance

    Pal Solutions' in-house developed and maintained HR software is feature-rich and on par with global mainstream solutions. From hiring to retirement, advanced HR software ensures legal compliance with local labour laws. Procedural and substantive fairness in HRM not only leads to motivated and happy employees but also impacts business efficiency and performance. Easy-to-use employee and management self-service features ensure seamless operations, including access to payslips, leave bookings, timely approvals, and more.

    HR software capabilities:

    • Selection and recruitment
    • People and position management
    • Payroll and benefit administration
    • Training and skills development
    • Performance management
    • Leave management
    • Industrial relations
    • Self-service and workflow
    • Reporting and query tools
    • Licence and certificate management
    • Skills learning program
    • Occupational health and safety
    • Stores issues - tools, equipment, PPE
    • Legal blocks
    • Annual training report
    • Employment equity
    • Workplace skills plan

    True payroll automation to save 40% of annual payroll expenses

    Pal Solutions excels in handling complex payroll departments. Their in-house developed payroll software focuses on automation and simplification, which can reduce annual payroll expenses by up to 40%. By reducing the number of payrolls and automating them, customers experience significant savings. Over 26 years, Pal Solutions has consistently demonstrated the value of its payroll automation to its global customer base.

    Payroll features include:

    • Anniversary date of engagement payment capability
    • Shift-based calculation rules
    • Rate of pay management
    • Leave management
    • True daily costing capability
    • Acting and relieving management
    • Standby and callouts
    • Standard COM-related rules
    • TB tracking and claims calculations
    • HR reporting and compliance
    • Date effective - daily costing capabilities
    • Cost allocation and interrogation
    • Business unit structure
    • Work area and team/group code
    • Pay point and cost code
    • Process and responsibility code
    • Employment - staff/management/casuals
    • Type of worker - 11 shifter/14 shifter
    • Pay grade and occupation code
    • Employee level
    • No manual journals for correct cost allocation
    • Backdated cost allocation - automatic journals

    Support

    Support is a critical factor when choosing an HCM partner. It should not be expensive or become a major expenditure. Direct access to specialists, rather than through third-party structures, increases support turnaround time and leads to faster development and customisation.

    The power of human capital management working together

    In summary, Pal Solutions are dedicated specialists with a global footprint, assisting organisations in addressing all their human capital challenges through comprehensive HCM solutions. For over 26 years, they have transformed how large organisations manage their workforces, leading to happier employees, reduced incidents, improved compliance, and increased profitability. Large organisations might be surprised by the affordability of an HCM solution. Contact Pal Solutions at +27 11 893 2602 or visit www.palsolutions.co.za to learn more.

    Pal Solutions
    PAL Solutions has developed into a Human Capital and Workforce Management specialist company, focusing on Payroll, HR, Time and Attendance, Workforce Management, software and hardware solutions.

