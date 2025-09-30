Over 75,000 lives transformed as Ekuvukeni water supply project wraps up

The Ekuvukeni Water Supply Project in KwaZulu-Natal’s Alfred Duma Local Municipality is officially complete, a milestone that was celebrated at a handover ceremony hosted by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Source: CoGTA. The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The event was attended by KwaZulu-Natal CoGTA MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the Mayor of Alfred Duma Local Municipality Zama Sibisi, the Mayor of uThukela District Municipality Inkosi Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala, and representatives from the Department of Water and Sanitation, uThukela District Municipality, Umngeni-uThukela Water, MISA, and local leadership.

Addressing community members, traditional leaders, and government stakeholders at the Ekuvukeni Sportsfield at the handover on Thursday, 25 September 2025 Hlabisa emphasised the constitutional importance of water as a basic human right.

“Section 27 of the Bill of Rights affirms that every person in South Africa has the right to sufficient water. This right is not negotiable. It is a human right that government must deliver,” he said.

Pipelines, pumps, progress

The Ekuvukeni Water Supply Project – implemented by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) and funded through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) – marks a significant milestone in addressing long-standing water infrastructure challenges in Wards 30 to 36 of the Alfred Duma Local Municipality.

The project benefits over 14,500 households, reaching approximately 75,655 people.

Hlabisa provided an overview of the completed works, which include the installation of over 1.5km of bulk pipeline and 8.4km of reticulation pipelines.

In addition, 52 valve chambers and 25 communal standpipes were installed, along with multiple yard connections.

The project also involved the partial refurbishment of the Oliphantskop Water Treatment Works and the Petronella Booster Pump Station, and an 8m-l (ML) steel reticulation tank was constructed to improve water storage capacity.

He also highlighted the socio-economic impact of the project, including the employment of 32 local labourers, with a focus on youth and women and the appointment of eight local subcontractors through the Project Steering Committee, with contracts exceeding R6.1m.

The Minister also announced the installation of communal standpipes in schools and villages, improving access to clean water.

“This project is not just about pipes and pumps. It is about people,” said Hlabisa.

“It means that a grandmother in Uitval no longer walks kilometres to fetch water. It means that children in Etholeni go to school with clean uniforms and better health.”

However, he acknowledged remaining challenges, including water losses due to leaks and illegal connections, three production boreholes nearing completion, seasonal raw water shortages and limited reservoir capacity and the funding gaps, with R18m still required for full system stabilisation.

Sustainable future secured

To address these issues, a Section 63 intervention agreement was signed on 19 August 2025 between CoGTA, the Department of Water and Sanitation, Umngeni-uThukela Water, and the uThukela District Municipality.

This agreement empowers Umngeni-uThukela Water to manage water infrastructure in the district for the next five years.

“This infrastructure was built for you, your children, and generations to come. You must see yourselves as the first line of defence – guarding these facilities against vandalism, theft, and misuse. When you rise together as a united community, you protect what you have and ensure lasting change,” said Hlabisa.

Hlabisa concluded the handover ceremony by congratulating the Alfred Duma Local Municipality on being selected as a recipient of the Intermediary Cities Grant under the Intermediate City Municipalities (ICM) Programme.

This grant supports smaller urban areas in planning and implementing development projects to overcome challenges such as spatial inequality.

According to the department, it also funds infrastructure investments, improves governance and financial management, and promotes sustainable urban development in crucial but often overlooked cities.