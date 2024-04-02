Industries

    Old Mutual SMEgo: Empowering small and medium enterprises to achieve greatness

    Issued by The Noise Factory
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    Old Mutual has launched SMEgo, a digital platform designed to empower SMEs to overcome challenges and thrive in today's competitive business landscape. SMEgo is more than just a platform – it is a commitment by Old Mutual to partner with businesses to grow their profitability through an all-in-one SME solution that responds to their needs, helping them realise their full potential and achieve greatness. Whether it's access to financing, streamlining business operations, or access to markets, SMEgo offers a holistic approach to supporting SME growth and development.
    Old Mutual SMEgo: Empowering small and medium enterprises to achieve greatness

    SMEgo provides SMEs with one platform for all their funding needs. Many SMEs struggle to secure funding to grow their businesses, limiting their ability to invest in new opportunities or expand their operations. SMEgo provides several funding solutions that are geared for businesses that are in the growth and expansion phase. The following funding solutions represent the main products our SMEs require:

    • Business loan: (Secured and Unsecured). Up to R50m to fund general business operations.
    • Personal loan: Finance your business with a personal loan of up to R250,000.
    • Purchase order/tender finance: Up to R10m to fund approved customer purchase orders/tenders.
    • Trade finance: Up to R20m to fund local and foreign trade purchases.

    To access the above funding solutions, SMEs must meet the following funding criteria:

    • CIPC Registration
    • Annual Turnover, minimum of R500,000
    • Trading for 6months or more
    • Bank statements and Financial Statements

    Furthermore, SMEgo leverages innovative technology to automate order-to-sales processes and improve efficiency for SMEs. From professional online quoting and invoicing to online payment acceptance, tracking, and reconciliation capabilities, SMEgo harnesses the power of technology to help SMEs operate more effectively and reach a wider audience. The platform offers various affordable monthly subscription plans, including the Basic plan (Free), the Premium plan (R99), and the flagship Premium Plus Plan (R299) which comes with the first month free. Business owners can also delegate tasks to their employees under the same SMEgo profile.

    Coming soon is the Old Mutual SMEgo marketplace, providing exclusive access to a vast network of suppliers and customers. The platform offers competitive pricing and advanced tools for transaction management. Businesses will have the ability to advertise to a broader audience or sell products and services directly to other SMEs. Subscribers will also be able to source from the marketplace, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in the market.

    In conclusion, Old Mutual SMEgo is a game-changer for SMEs, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions and support services to empower SMEs to achieve greatness and fueling economic growth.

    Go to www.smego.co.za and register.

    The Noise Factory
    The Noise Factory: A Johannesburg-based boutique PR agency crafting insightful, impactful, and culture-driven campaigns that amplify authentic brands across the SADC Region.

