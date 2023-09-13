WCG opens 2024 SMME Booster Fund applications

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has announced that the latest window of its SMME Booster Fund is now open for applications.

The 2024 SMME Booster Fund will dedicate R9m funding support to SMME business development through capacity building, coaching, mentorship, and the acquisition of technical support (machinery, equipment, software, digital tools and more) in the following categories:

Category 1: Developing SMMEs for the export market

Category 2: Business incubation and acceleration support

Category 3: Support to township-based businesses

Category 4: Infrastructure support for entrepreneurial centres

“The 2024 window is now open for submissions and will close once all funds have been allocated to eligible applicants, so I urge interested SMMEs to apply for consideration without delay.

“We are committed to strengthening economic foundations and expanding SMMEs to achieve significant growth and create the jobs needed to lift people out of poverty.

“Join us in building a thriving economy and a brighter future for all," says provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities, Mireille Wenger.

Apply here now - https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/smme-booster-fund-2024.

Since 2019, WCG says it has assisted more than 950 SMMEs across the Western Cape, sustaining 4,977 jobs, and dedicated R85,5m with its SMME Booster Fund.

“SMMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, fuelling up to 70% of jobs in South Africa. Put simply – we know that when SMMEs succeed, we all succeed.

That's why the WCG is passionately committed to supporting entrepreneurs and small enterprises to establish and grow, by creating a vibrant and inclusive business environment, making it easier than ever to thrive in the Western Cape,” said Wenger.