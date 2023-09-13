Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Noise FactorySME South AfricaBusiness Partners LimitedDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

SMEs News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

2024 Elections: Capital Flight or Fight? In conversation with Dr Mathews Phosa & Mesh Pillay

2024 Elections: Capital Flight or Fight? In conversation with Dr Mathews Phosa & Mesh Pillay

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    WCG opens 2024 SMME Booster Fund applications

    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    The Western Cape Government (WCG) has announced that the latest window of its SMME Booster Fund is now open for applications.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The 2024 SMME Booster Fund will dedicate R9m funding support to SMME business development through capacity building, coaching, mentorship, and the acquisition of technical support (machinery, equipment, software, digital tools and more) in the following categories:

    • Category 1: Developing SMMEs for the export market
    • Category 2: Business incubation and acceleration support
    • Category 3: Support to township-based businesses
    • Category 4: Infrastructure support for entrepreneurial centres

    “The 2024 window is now open for submissions and will close once all funds have been allocated to eligible applicants, so I urge interested SMMEs to apply for consideration without delay.

    “We are committed to strengthening economic foundations and expanding SMMEs to achieve significant growth and create the jobs needed to lift people out of poverty.

    “Join us in building a thriving economy and a brighter future for all," says provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities, Mireille Wenger.

    Apply here now - https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/smme-booster-fund-2024.

    Since 2019, WCG says it has assisted more than 950 SMMEs across the Western Cape, sustaining 4,977 jobs, and dedicated R85,5m with its SMME Booster Fund.

    “SMMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, fuelling up to 70% of jobs in South Africa. Put simply – we know that when SMMEs succeed, we all succeed.

    That's why the WCG is passionately committed to supporting entrepreneurs and small enterprises to establish and grow, by creating a vibrant and inclusive business environment, making it easier than ever to thrive in the Western Cape,” said Wenger.

    Read more: Western Cape government, Mireille Wenger
    NextOptions

    Related

    New Norse Atlantic route connects London and Cape Town
    New Norse Atlantic route connects London and Cape Town
    22 Apr 2024
    The Western Cape Alternative Energy Support Programme, has allocated R12.5M for Solar PV in trading and township hubs, helping 50+ businesses stay open.
    Western Cape initiative keeps small businesses afloat during power cuts
     19 Apr 2024
    Wesgro report forecasts Western Cape as global adventure tourism hub by 2032
    Wesgro report forecasts Western Cape as global adventure tourism hub by 2032
    8 Apr 2024
    WC Government: Housing subsidy increase causes delays in project implementation
    WC Government: Housing subsidy increase causes delays in project implementation
    18 Feb 2024
    Mossel Bay infrastructure upgrade set to boost Garden Route economy
    Mossel Bay infrastructure upgrade set to boost Garden Route economy
    7 Feb 2024
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    3 Nov 2023
    Made in the Cape Market provides exposure to exporters at the V&A Waterfront
    Made in the Cape Market provides exposure to exporters at the V&A Waterfront
    10 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Solar panel geysers for disabled
    13 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz