    Nobuhle Nkabane announced as new Minister of Higher Education

    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of Nobuhle Nkabane from the ANC as the new Minister of Higher Education as part of the Government of National Unity cabinet. Nkabane replaces Blade Nzimande who has been put in charge of the science and innovation portfolio.
    Nobuhle Nkabane | Source:
    Nobuhle Nkabane | Source: gov.za

    Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme Foundation NPC (Isfap), an NPO dedicated to funding and supporting the higher education of South Africa’s poor and middle-class students, has welcomed the appointment and subsequent swearing-in of Nkabane as the new Minister of Higher Education.

    "Isfap will reach out to Minister Nkabane's office to officially greet her in her new role and request an introductory meeting. This meeting aims to discuss the pressing challenges facing the higher education sector, particularly student funding," the NPO said.

    "We look forward to engaging with Minister Nkabane on the critical issues surrounding higher education in South Africa, especially the funding needs of poor and missing middle students," said Martin Mukwevho, executive programme manager at Isfap.

    Established to address the higher education funding needs of South Africa’s poor and middle-class students, Isfap is committed to fast-tracking the nation's skills production for the 21st century by supporting students in Occupations of High Demand (OHDs).

    Currently, Isfap is processing over 8,000 applications for funding for the 2025 academic year. "The high volume of applications we’ve received indicates that young South Africans are eager to improve their lives and those of their families through education," added Mukwevho.

    Read more: Cabinet, Government of National Unity
