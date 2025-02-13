New African Association of Automotive Manufacturers CEO announced

Victoria Backhaus-Jerling has been named CEO of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), effective March 1, 2025.

Victoria Backhaus-Jerling | image supplied

Backhaus-Jerling succeeds Dave Coffey, who has served as CEO since February 2020 and is retiring after five years of exceptional leadership. Backhaus-Jerling will be the first woman to lead Aaam as CEO.

Martina Biene, president of AAAM as well as chairperson and managing director of Volkswagen Group Africa, expressed her congratulations; “On behalf of the Aaam Management Board, I congratulate Victoria on her appointment.

“She has demonstrated remarkable expertise and commitment to the development of the African automotive industry, and our board is confident she will lead Aaam to even greater achievements. We are also proud to welcome the first woman to this pivotal role.”

“We also extend our gratitude to Dave for his tireless dedication to transforming Aaam into a highly respected organisation. Under his leadership, Aaam has grown from 17 members in 2020 to 80 members today and has become a key player in advancing automotive industrialisation in Africa,” added Biene.

Before her appointment, Backhaus-Jerling served as head of the project office in South Africa for the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) since October 2020.

Backhaus-Jerling said; “I am honoured to be appointed to this role and look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Dave and the Aaam team. My focus will be on driving collaboration, inclusivity and innovation across the continent, ensuring that AAAM continues to serve its members and stakeholders effectively.

“We have declared 2025 the year of collaboration and inclusivity, and I am excited to work with partners to further industrialise and grow Africa’s automotive industry.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Dave Coffey remarked; “It has been an incredible and fun journey to lead Aaam and witness the progress of Africa’s automotive industry. I have met many remarkable people who are committed to making Africa succeed. I am confident that under Victoria’s leadership, Aaam will reach new heights.

“The future is full of opportunity, with countries like Egypt, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire implementing their automotive policies this year, and others, such as Kenya and Nigeria, advancing their auto bills. Africa is no longer a dream but the next frontier for the global automotive industry.”