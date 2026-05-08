Nedbank turns travel mishaps into storytelling-led radio campaign for travel insurance

Nedbank has launched a new radio campaign for its travel insurance offering, using humour and vivid audio storytelling to remind South Africans that travel often comes with unexpected risks.

In a banking category often dominated by functional messaging and hard-sell product communication, Nedbank continues to use narrative-led advertising to build brand consideration and emotional affinity. The campaign reflects the bank’s broader brand philosophy, “See Money Differently ,” by approaching product advertising in a way that feels culturally observant, entertaining and distinct.

Built around the familiar idea of “When in Rome, do as the Romans do,” the campaign taps into a recognisable travel truth: people often behave differently when abroad, embracing experiences they might avoid at home, sometimes with consequences.

From impulsive food choices to adventurous excursions and overly enthusiastic holiday decisions, the work dramatises the kinds of moments that leave travellers wishing they had thought ahead, while positioning Nedbank Travel Insurance as cover for exactly that mindset.

Radio was chosen deliberately in a market where listenership remains exceptionally strong, allowing the campaign to use sound to transport listeners across borders through music, accents and local voices, all without leaving the recording studio. Each execution unfolds from the perspective of someone in the destination country, immersing listeners in the atmosphere of travel while building a memorable comedic rhythm through the recurring phrase “When in…”

Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public, says the work reflects a consistent philosophy in how the agency approaches the brand. “With Nedbank, the starting point is always a real human truth. If the insight is honest, creativity has something meaningful to work with. Our role is to turn that truth into something people enjoy listening to, because when advertising is genuinely engaging and entertaining, the message lands far more powerfully. ”

The campaign is aimed at higher-income South Africans, a segment known for frequent travel and a strong appetite for immersive experiences, whether cultural, culinary or adventurous. It also reinforces awareness among Nedbank’s higher-tier clients that travel insurance is available directly through the bank they already use.

Khensani Nobanda, group chief marketing officer at Nedbank, says the campaign builds on a long-standing creative partnership designed to challenge category expectations. “Our relationship with Joe Public has always been grounded in wanting to make work that people do not expect from a bank. The kind of work that makes someone pause and ask, ‘Did a bank really do that?’ That sense of surprise matters, because it helps us stay memorable while still being relevant. ”

By leaning into humour rather than category clichés, Nedbank continues its long-term strategy of making banking communication more distinctive, culturally aware and emotionally engaging.