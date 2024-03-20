MO Agency attains elite HubSpot Partner status, a first for the African continent

This achievement is a testament to years of dedication and a robust collaboration between MO Agency and HubSpot. Luke Marthinusen, the driving force behind MO Agency, and his exceptional team have showcased an unparalleled commitment to the HubSpot platform.

MO Agency’s expertise in enabling leading South African businesses like Mazda, Altron, iKhokha, EasyEquities, 4Racing, SAPRO, VAT IT, Peach Payments, Offerzen, and Life Healthcare to navigate and optimise CRM, software integrations and harness the power of customer data with a single source of truth.

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Luke Marthinusen and the entire MO Agency team for achieving the remarkable status of Elite HubSpot Partner. Your dedication to the HubSpot platform and commitment to helping clients achieve seamless software integrations have truly set you apart," remarked Ilario Savi, partner development manager at HubSpot.

MO Agency's achievement not only raises the bar for African excellence but also serves as an inspiration for businesses across the continent. The strong team culture at MO Agency, reminiscent of HubSpot's own values, has contributed significantly to this milestone.

"We are grateful for the support and collaboration with HubSpot, and we are excited about the next steps in our journey. This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as our incredible partnership with HubSpot," said Luke Marthinusen, founder and CEO of MO Agency.

As we celebrate this historic moment, MO Agency and HubSpot look forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to drive innovation and excellence within the HubSpot ecosystem.

About MO Agency:

MO Agency is a sales and marketing technology consultancy and HubSpot Elite partner with a presence in South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. MO Agency’s onboarding, migration and campaign strategies support visionary leaders to succeed with HubSpot. www.mo.agency.

About HubSpot:

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps over 194,000 businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.