What are the best career paths in marketing?

What qualifications do you need?

To start a marketing career, certain qualifications and skills may be required:

Education: A degree in marketing, business, communications, or a related field is often preferred. Many universities such as Vega offer a BCom in digital marketing which would provide you with the fundamentals of strategic marketing, branding, management and business.



A degree in marketing, business, communications, or a related field is often preferred. Many universities such as Vega offer a BCom in digital marketing which would provide you with the fundamentals of strategic marketing, branding, management and business. Certifications: Professional certifications, such as Google Analytics, HubSpot Inbound Marketing, Google Ads, Facebook, and LinkedIn are often preferred.



Professional certifications, such as Google Analytics, HubSpot Inbound Marketing, Google Ads, Facebook, and LinkedIn are often preferred. Skills: Excellent communication, creativity, analytical thinking, and proficiency with digital tools and platforms.



Excellent communication, creativity, analytical thinking, and proficiency with digital tools and platforms. Experience: Internships, part-time jobs, and volunteer work can help you gain experience and build a portfolio.

Different marketing positions and roles

Marketing offers a wide range of career paths, each with its different focuses and responsibilities. Here are some of the most popular marketing jobs in 2024:

Digital marketer



SEO specialist



PPC specialist



Paid media specialist



Social media manager



Digital strategist

In-house marketing job vs marketing agency job

Marketers are often faced with the decision of where to start, which can be a difficult choice. Choosing between an in-house marketing job and a marketing agency job depends on your career goals, work preferences, and the experience you are looking to gain. However it is valuable to experience both at some point in your career.

In-house marketing: Focus: Working for a single company allows you to fully embrace the brand, products, and target audience of that specific company. You are able to develop a deep understanding of the company's goals and work on long-term strategies. However, for some this could become very repetitive and some may not feel very challenged as the learning can be limited.



Working for a single company allows you to fully embrace the brand, products, and target audience of that specific company. You are able to develop a deep understanding of the company's goals and work on long-term strategies. However, for some this could become very repetitive and some may not feel very challenged as the learning can be limited. Work environment: Typically offers a more stable work environment with predictable hours and projects. In-house marketing teams don’t always have big marketing teams and sometimes can be limited in terms of learning from others around you. Often you work independently on tasks and projects.



Typically offers a more stable work environment with predictable hours and projects. In-house marketing teams don’t always have big marketing teams and sometimes can be limited in terms of learning from others around you. Often you work independently on tasks and projects. Growth opportunities: May provide opportunities for advancement within the company, but the scope of experience might be limited to one industry and role.