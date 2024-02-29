Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAmbani Reputation ManagementIrvine PartnersUnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Minerals Council welcomes permanent Transnet leadership appointments

    29 Feb 2024
    29 Feb 2024
    The Minerals Council South Africa has expressed its congratulations to Michelle Phillips and Nosipho Maphumulo on their permanent appointments as Transnet's chief executive officer and chief financial officer, respectively.
    Michelle Phillips has been made permanent CEO of Transnet.
    Michelle Phillips has been made permanent CEO of Transnet.

    The Council praised its past collaboration with Phillips during her tenure as acting CEO and expressed its confidence in building upon this positive relationship.

    They emphasised the urgency of addressing challenges faced by the railways and ports, which are critical for the mining sector and the broader South African economy.

    It also welcomed Maphumulo's appointment as CFO, noting her crucial role in implementing the Transnet Recovery Plan.

    Source: Archive
    Transnet reports R1.6m half-year loss

      22 Dec 2023

    They highlighted the mining industry's significant contribution to Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), accounting for roughly 80% of its annual revenue.

    The Council acknowledged the progress made by the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) under the Presidency, in which they actively participate in four critical corridor optimisation initiatives aimed at stabilising rail performance for coal, chrome, iron ore, and manganese mines.

    Move from road to rail

    It is vital to return bulk commodities to rail, given the environmental and economic disadvantages of relying on road transport and the Minerals Council reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the NLCC as part of the Business for South Africa team, emphasising the positive progress made on regulations and policy.

    Recent developments like Cabinet's approval of the Freight Logistics Roadmap and the Rail Private Sector Participation (PSP) framework, alongside the establishment of an Interim Infrastructure Manager by Transnet. These initiatives, they believe, are crucial in unlocking private sector participation in rail and port operations.

    The Council pointed to "green shoots" of progress, citing examples of successful collaboration with Transnet under Mutual Cooperation Agreements.

    These agreements allow customers to assist TFR with procuring spare parts, as demonstrated by Richards Bay Coal Terminal's procurement of batteries and compressors to improve locomotive reliability.

    Sasol funding

    Additionally, Sasol's commitment to funding the repair and maintenance of a dedicated fleet of rail tankers for ammonia transportation further exemplifies the positive collaboration between the private sector and Transnet.

    There’s also the positive impact of National Treasury's R47bn guarantee facility for Transnet and the deployment of technical experts from the private sector, contributing to the implementation of global best practices at Transnet's operations.

    The Minerals Council South Africa remains optimistic about the future of Transnet and the broader South African economy under the leadership of Phillips and Maphumulo, coupled with the ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors.

    Read more: Transnet, Sasol, Richards Bay port, rail freight
    NextOptions

    Related

    South African fashion retailers boost local production amid port delays
    South African fashion retailers boost local production amid port delays
     15 hours
    Sasol is in for a rough fiscal. Source: Sasol
    Sasol profit down 34% midway through fiscal year
     3 days
    Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening
    Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening
     20 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied. Ania Strydom, compliance research manager at PaySpace.
    Debt, diesel, and digitisation: What might the 2024 Budget Speech deliver?
     19 Feb 2024
    FFS Tank Terminal wins 25-year concession for bunker fuels terminal at Port of Richards Bay
    FFS Tank Terminal wins 25-year concession for bunker fuels terminal at Port of Richards Bay
    6 Feb 2024
    The panel at the Bowmans 2024 Mining Indaba Event included (from left) Dr Rebecca Maserumule, director for hydrogen and energy at DSI, Bart by Bart Nieuwoudt, lead legal specialist at Sasol, Stuart Heather-Clark, Africa Power Sector Energy Transition Lead at SLR Consulting, Claire Tucker head of our public law and regulatory practice, Bowmans.
    #MI24: Green hydrogen is not coming to save the PGM industry
     6 Feb 2024
    The war against cable theft is being won. Source: Kindel Media/Pexels.
    Telkom and SAPS partnership to fight theft and vandalism sees results
    29 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied. Malusi Mthuli, provincial head for FNB Commercial Property Finance in KZN.
    Commercial property market in KZN showing remarkable resilience and growth
    4 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz