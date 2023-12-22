Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Transnet reports R1.6m half-year loss

    By Nelson Banya
    22 Dec 2023
    22 Dec 2023
    Transnet on Friday reported a R1.6bn loss in the six months to 30 September on the back of declining rail, port and pipeline volumes amid higher costs.
    Source: Archive
    Source: Archive

    Transnet made a R159m profit during the same period last year.

    Although its revenue rose 8.6% to 39.2bn in the six months thanks to tariff increases for its services, costs rose 9.5% to R25.3bn due to higher payroll, electricity and security expenses.

    Transnet has struggled to provide adequate freight rail and port services in South Africa due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after years of under-investment.

    On 1 December the South African government, Transnet's sole shareholder, said it would inject R47bn to help the firm meet its immediate debt obligations.

    Transnet has debts of R130bn and has seen freight volumes decline to 150 million metric tons in the financial year 2022/23 from 226 million tonnes in 2017/18, while reporting port backlogs of as much as three months.

    Read more: shipping, Transnet, railways, logistics industry, transport industry, South Africa logistics, Nelson Banya
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise.


    Related

    Source: Julian Herzog via
    SAA, SunExpress sign MoU
    1 day
    Navigating the ever-changing landscape: The unfolding metamorphosis of supply chain management
    Navigating the ever-changing landscape: The unfolding metamorphosis of supply chain management
     2 days
    Challenges ahead for SA fleets: Port congestion, road degradation, and the call for road safety education
    Challenges ahead for SA fleets: Port congestion, road degradation, and the call for road safety education
     3 days
    Suez Canal authority monitoring tensions in Red Sea
    Suez Canal authority monitoring tensions in Red Sea
     18 Dec 2023
    Building the ideal tech stack for your digital transformation logistics environment
    Building the ideal tech stack for your digital transformation logistics environment
     13 Dec 2023
    Freight Logistics Roadmap approved to be published
    Freight Logistics Roadmap approved to be published
    12 Dec 2023
    Source: chandlervid85 via
    Tips for businesses on protecting company fleets over the holiday season
    12 Dec 2023
    Transforming operations: The impact of TES in driving excellence from e-commerce to warehousing
    Transforming operations: The impact of TES in driving excellence from e-commerce to warehousing
     7 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz