Matchbox reveals the future of urban mobility

Driving big change in miniature form

Zero Waste Week, an environmental campaign to reduce landfill waste, takes place annually during the first full week of September. This global initiative, aimed to mobilise individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to preserve resources and protecting the environment, encourages sustainable practices and systemic changes to reduce plastic waste, and Matchbox, a worldwide leader in the diecast toy vehicle category, is setting the pace.

In its evolution Matchbox actively reflects electric vehicles, modern sustainable transport trends and themes in its toy lines, while steering towards achieving a vision of making all toys and packaging from 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030. This is a long-term, measurable sustainability goal, is driving its eco-conscious product development and making an impact.

For over seven decades, Matchbox has fuelled the imaginations of children, collectors and vehicle enthusiasts with detailed die-cast vehicles that echo the world around us. Now, in a world that’s rapidly changing, where climate change, smart cities, and sustainable innovation are redefining how we live and move, the roads Matchbox cars travel are shifting too, showcasing the future of urban mobility.

Matchbox continues to build on decades of design excellence and storytelling, connecting generations through their love of cars, collecting, and play. Beyond the materials and models, the message is clear: sustainability is no longer a niche conversation, even in the world of toys.

The brand wants kids to see what the future of mobility looks like, and to feel empowered to shape it. That’s why Matchbox partners with global automotive partners to bring Real-World Electric and Hybrid Vehicles to life at miniature scale, reinforcing its values and foster curiosity about how we move through the world, and how we can do it better. These small touchpoints in play can spark bigger conversations at home, in school, and among peers. When sustainability is made tangible through play, it becomes something kids can relate to, not a far-off idea, but a normal part of how things work.

They are not just toys, but a platform for real-world awareness and responsible imagination. Matchbox cars are tiny tributes to real-world innovation, produced with care for the planet in mind.

By exercising environmental responsibility, Matchbox is ensuring that the next generation of kids and collectors won't just play with cars, they'll learn from them. They're playing with purpose and driving a conversation that will help shape the future of our planet




