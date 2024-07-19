Retail Sales
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

dotGOODKantarScan DisplayMpactSwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marginal increase for retail sales in May

    19 Jul 2024
    19 Jul 2024
    Retail sales increased by 0.8% year-on-year in May 2024, figures from Statistics SA (Stats SA) revealed on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.
    Image source: Pixabay from
    Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

    The largest positive contributors to this increase were:

    • general dealers (1,7% and contributing 0,7 of a percentage point);
    • retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (4,4% and contributing 0,3 of a percentage point); and
    • retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (6,2% and contributing 0,3 of a percentage point).

    The only negative contributor was textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods with -4.5% (contributing -0.9 of a percentage point).

    Retailers should take note of Shoprite&#x2019;s knockout sales performance
    Retailers should take note of Shoprite’s knockout sales performance

      9 Apr 2024

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.7% in May 2024 compared with April 2024. This followed month-on-month changes of 0.5% in April 2024 and 1.0% in March 2024.

    Retail trade sales increased by 1.3% in the three months ended May 2024 compared with the three months ended May 2023. The largest positive contributor to this increase was general dealers (2.9% and contributing 1.2 percentage points).

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0.6% in the three months ended May 2024 compared with the previous three months. The largest contributor to the increase was general dealers (0.4% and contributing 0.2 of a percentage point).

    Read more: retail trade sales, retail sales, Statistics SA, Stats SA
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. OneCart.co.za's viral clip starring Rob van Vurren as an online shopping ex-Hobbit has reached nearly one million views
    OneCart.co.za's "Precious" viral clip nearly at one million views
    3 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Employment statistics highlight the grim reality for workers
     26 Jun 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa's economic struggles persist amid negative GDP growth and low investment
     6 Jun 2024
    Source:
    SA April inflation dips to 5.2%
    24 May 2024
    Image source: Getty Images
    SA unemployment rate increases
    14 May 2024
    Source:
    Multi-generational living trends: What property owners should know
    30 Apr 2024
    Food is a fundamental human right, yet South Africans go hungry
    Ambani Reputation ManagementFood is a fundamental human right, yet South Africans go hungry
    19 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Food inflation dip drives headline figure lower
    18 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz