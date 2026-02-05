Makro Restored launches to meet demand for refurbished tech devices

With the introduction of Makro Restored, their new line of restored electronic gadgets, Makro is making it easier for more South Africans to possess reliable, well-known smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, desktops, audio (speakers and headphones), and gaming consoles.

Image supplied

Makro Restored offers customers quality refurbished and pre-owned devices at more accessible price points. These products are pre-owned, tested products at a fraction of the price of new, supported by warranty.

Makro Restored combines affordability with quality assurance and peace of mind by working with carefully vetted sellers to ensure each device is thoroughly inspected, tested, and restored before sale.

With Makro Restored, customers can shop trusted technology with confidence, backed by warranty and return options that protect their investment. In addition, by extending the life of devices that might otherwise be discarded, Makro Restored supports more sustainable consumption and contributes to reducing tech waste.

Makro Restored products are sourced from carefully vetted resellers who perform complete functional diagnostics, secure data wiping, and professional grading before any device is approved for resale. All Makro Restored products are backed by warranty, giving customers confidence when buying pre-owned tech devices.

“Nielsen trends show that restored tech is now central to consumer choice with for example at least 10% of all tech devices bought in the UK being refurbished in the first quarter of 2025. They also highlight the emergence of a digitally savvy value driven, eco conscious consumer who is looking to make a smart investment when purchasing tech while being cognisant of the impact of their actions on the environment.

And the trend is growing globally all over the world, including in SA. This growth is being driven by rising prices of new devices, increasing acceptance of refurbished products, and a stronger focus on sustainability and re-use,” says Laura Hartnady, VP Marketplace Massmart.

“We know that in SA, affordable restored tech devices are also about digital inclusion – giving more people access to the tools they need. With the launch of Makro Restored we are quite excited about leveraging the trusted Makro brand to show up for customers and support the needs of our country’s diverse range of customers in this increasingly digital world we live in,” adds Hartnady.

Quick facts

Makro Restored devices are preowned devices that undergo comprehensive functional checks, diagnostics, and quality assessments to ensure reliable performance. Minor cosmetic imperfections that do not affect performance or functionality may remain.

All Makro Restored devices are sold with an approved seller-backed limited warranty of 6 to 12 months from date of purchase.

All Makro Restored devices undergo a secure data wipe process, where applicable, to ensure previous user data is permanently removed.

Only Makro approved resellers are permitted to list Makro Restored devices. These sellers are vetted and required to meet defined industry and quality standards.

Customers must retain proof of purchase for the duration of the warranty period, as a valid original receipt is required for any warranty claims.

Makro Restored devices are subject to Makro’s standard Return and Refund Policy.

The Makro Restored tech range is now available on Makro online.