Lebogang Moerane heads social and influencer team at Dentsu Creative SA

South Africa’s most dynamic marketing minds are about to meet where culture and creativity collide.

Marketing Influence Culture. (MIC) - a next-gen masterclass experience built for Africa’s next wave of brand builders and culture shapers - launches its first live edition at Radisson RED Rosebank on June 25, 2025.

Created in partnership with dentsu X, MIC isn’t just an event - it’s a movement designed to put storytelling, strategy, and cultural relevance at the center of modern marketing on the continent.

An experience-led platform at the intersection of creativity and commerce, MIC gives Africa’s emerging marketers direct access to the insights, tools, and mentorship they need to lead. Think coaching over keynotes, conversations over panels and access over exclusivity.

“We started with a podcast because we knew the industry needed honesty,” says MIC founder Deshnie Govender, referencing ‘Hype and Happening’, which featured Gary Vaynerchuk’s first African interview, alongside leaders from Heineken, L’Oréal, and Visa.

“The conversations we have on brand-side need to shift beyond the boardroom. Now, MIC takes that conversation live - it's built to share the playbook, not gatekeep it.”

Not another conference - A culture-first coaching platform

MIC brings together top minds from FMCG, tech, finance, and media to deliver real-time brand coaching, turning the traditional panel event format on its head. From navigating cultural nuance to creating continent-spanning campaigns, MIC is where strategy meets soul and insight meets impact.

“We’re living in a remix culture where people don’t just consume content - they co-create it,” says Marcel Swain, managing director at dentsu X. “Our role is to build the platforms that enable this collaborative creativity - where media, technology and storytelling converge - to generate genuine cultural momentum and demonstrable business impact. Partnering with MIC is a natural extension of that mission.”

The inaugural event is backed by Radisson RED, a brand known for its design-led, culturally immersive experiences.

“We’re proud to host MIC’s first edition,” says Saadiyah Hendricks, area director, PR & Social Media, Radisson Hotel Group. “It’s a bold, culture-first platform that mirrors our mission: to foster creativity, connection, and unforgettable moments.”

Africa’s creative future needs a new playbook

With 70% of the population under 30 and more than 600 million mobile internet users, Africa’s influence economy is booming - but access to marketing know-how hasn’t kept up. MIC is built to change that.

“This is not another gatekept gathering,” adds Deshnie Govender. “MIC levels the playing field with a premium-yet-accessible model built around the belief that when everyone gets the playbook, everyone can win. MIC isn’t about big stages. It’s about big shifts - in thinking, in storytelling, and in who gets to shape the narrative.”

With its first edition set to spark big ideas and bold connections, MIC invites marketers, makers, and cultural architects to take a front-row seat in shaping Africa’s new brand era. Don’t miss the drop.

Event details:

Venue: Radisson RED Rosebank, Johannesburg



Date: 25 June 2025, 1pm - 5pm.



Tickets and info: email moc.epyhigideht@nagem for access, as tickets are limited.

