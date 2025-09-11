South Africa
Construction Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Leading the design frontier: Zutari among world's top 100 in 2025

    Zutari has been benchmarked as a leading global company in the Engineering News-Record (ENR) 2025 Top 225 International and Global Design Firms Awards, securing the 99th position globally by revenue.
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied. Teddy Daka, Group chief executive officer at Zutari.
    Source: Supplied. Teddy Daka, Group chief executive officer at Zutari.

    The report, released on 22 August 2025, highlights international leaders in design and infrastructure delivery across multiple markets.

    With a proud legacy of more than 90 years across Africa and the Middle East, Zutari partners with clients throughout the infrastructure lifecycle, delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions in buildings, water, mining, energy, transport and sustainability. More than just designing infrastructure, Zutari creates possibilities, unlocks futures, and shapes living legacies that uplift communities and redefine what is possible for generations to come.

    The ENR Top 225 International Design Firms ranking is a significant global benchmark, measuring firms by international design revenue and recognising the companies that are reshaping industries in the face of global challenges. According to ENR, design firms worldwide are being driven by pressing issues such as sustainability, ESG integration, artificial intelligence, and resilient infrastructure.

    The World Economic Forum estimates a $15tn investment gap for global infrastructure by 2040, with an annual $3.3tn needed to support anticipated global economic growth. Therefore, Zutari is proud to be a strategic sponsor of the 2025 FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from Sunday, 21 September 2025 to Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

    “We believe that global forums like FIDIC are vital spaces for building alignment across geographies, disciplines, and sectors,” comments Group chief executive officer Teddy Daka.

    Expansive global reach

    Zutari’s inclusion in the top 100 reflects its growing international footprint, with projects across the United States, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Zealand. It also underscores the company’s ability to deliver world-class solutions while remaining grounded in local relevance and impact.

    With 2050 seen as a key deadline for net-zero emissions for the global energy transition, Top 225 firms involved in the energy sector say they are seeing firsthand how reimagined production is driving market innovation.

    ENR states that the Top 225 firms cited building information modelling, digital twins, reality capture, and carbon-management tools among the technologies they are integrating into their operations to extend the capabilities of their companies and add value for clients.

    Commenting on the achievement, Daka says: “Being ranked among the world’s top 100 design firms is a proud moment for Zutari and a recognition of the work we do to co-create meaningful solutions with our partners and clients.

    "This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering resilient and sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of communities today while safeguarding the future. We invite governments, businesses and development partners to collaborate with us in closing the infrastructure gap and shaping legacies that truly matter.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz