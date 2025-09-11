Leading the design frontier: Zutari among world's top 100 in 2025

Zutari has been benchmarked as a leading global company in the Engineering News-Record (ENR) 2025 Top 225 International and Global Design Firms Awards, securing the 99th position globally by revenue.

Source: Supplied. Teddy Daka, Group chief executive officer at Zutari.

The report, released on 22 August 2025, highlights international leaders in design and infrastructure delivery across multiple markets.

With a proud legacy of more than 90 years across Africa and the Middle East, Zutari partners with clients throughout the infrastructure lifecycle, delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions in buildings, water, mining, energy, transport and sustainability. More than just designing infrastructure, Zutari creates possibilities, unlocks futures, and shapes living legacies that uplift communities and redefine what is possible for generations to come.

The ENR Top 225 International Design Firms ranking is a significant global benchmark, measuring firms by international design revenue and recognising the companies that are reshaping industries in the face of global challenges. According to ENR, design firms worldwide are being driven by pressing issues such as sustainability, ESG integration, artificial intelligence, and resilient infrastructure.

The World Economic Forum estimates a $15tn investment gap for global infrastructure by 2040, with an annual $3.3tn needed to support anticipated global economic growth. Therefore, Zutari is proud to be a strategic sponsor of the 2025 FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from Sunday, 21 September 2025 to Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

“We believe that global forums like FIDIC are vital spaces for building alignment across geographies, disciplines, and sectors,” comments Group chief executive officer Teddy Daka.

Expansive global reach

Zutari’s inclusion in the top 100 reflects its growing international footprint, with projects across the United States, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Zealand. It also underscores the company’s ability to deliver world-class solutions while remaining grounded in local relevance and impact.

With 2050 seen as a key deadline for net-zero emissions for the global energy transition, Top 225 firms involved in the energy sector say they are seeing firsthand how reimagined production is driving market innovation.

ENR states that the Top 225 firms cited building information modelling, digital twins, reality capture, and carbon-management tools among the technologies they are integrating into their operations to extend the capabilities of their companies and add value for clients.

Commenting on the achievement, Daka says: “Being ranked among the world’s top 100 design firms is a proud moment for Zutari and a recognition of the work we do to co-create meaningful solutions with our partners and clients.

"This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering resilient and sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of communities today while safeguarding the future. We invite governments, businesses and development partners to collaborate with us in closing the infrastructure gap and shaping legacies that truly matter.”