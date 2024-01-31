Krispy Kreme MENA chooses Grey Dubai as their strategy and creative agency

Grey is poised to embody Krispy Kreme's positioning of 'Irresistibly Original Sweet Treat' by developing impactful creative campaigns that will bring Krispy Kreme's donuts to its regional audience in a fresh, delectable manner.
Philippe Berthelot, managing director, Grey Dubai, said: "Hot now is what's happening in the coming together of Krispy Kreme and Grey. We're excited to be leading this decidedly delicious brand and looking forward to being a key partner in delivering the ambitious goals of Krispy Kreme across the region."