Africa


Obsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC

22 May 2023
Issued by: Grey Africa
Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King are proud to introduce their newest TVC - titled obsession. Obsession: an idea or thought that continually preoccupies or intrudes on a person's mind. As everyone knows South Africans are obsessed with braaing. Achieving the perfect braai, with meat cooked to perfection and infused with smoky flavours, is a source of personal accomplishment.
Obsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC

We open up on a scene that can only be described as a tad suspenseful, with a music box-like soundtrack and a man's eyes reflecting fire (a lot of fire). From his viewpoint, it almost looks like a sacrificing ritual of nature. The camera shifts to a pristine dining room table with delicious side dishes on display and a stainless steel "braai bak" stacked with raw meat.

Guests are shifting around nervously in their chairs (clearly hungry and uncomfortable). The husband's wife and hostess are fiddling nervously with her hands as you can see that she has probably run out of conversation or excuses for the delay of the braai by this stage. She utters the word everyone has been wondering about "Now?" while he admires his fire in the braaier. He responds dryly: "Now-now."

Obsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC

“We’ve all been to that braai where we're told the fire will be ready now-now, but now-now ends up feeling like never-never. All because the braai must be just right before the meat can be cooked. Heaven forbid it's a degree too hot or cold. South Africans are a little obsessed with making a fire. So when Burger King, the flame grilling perfectionists wanted to establish the Whopper as a SA favourite we drew on this insight to make a film that shows how both Burger King and South Africans obsess over perfecting their flame grilling”, says Glenn Jeffery, executive creative director at Grey Advertising Africa.

Obsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC
Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Read more: Burger King, Glenn Jeffery, GREY Africa, Grey Advertising Africa

