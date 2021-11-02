Industries

    Grey appoints Tlali Taoana as president of Grey South Africa

    Issued by Grey Africa
    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    Grey Group announced today the appointment of Tlali Taoana as president of Grey South Africa. He joins most recently from the fintech company Ikhokha (South Africa), where, as executive head of acquisitions & growth marketing, he led the strategy and management relating to client acquisition, growth marketing, and brand & creative capabilities.
    Tlali Taoana, newly appointed president of Grey South Africa
    Tlali Taoana, newly appointed president of Grey South Africa

    Grey South Africa was the number one mid-size agency in the most recent Loeries Official Rankings, Africa and Middle East.

    Taoana will work closely with the Grey South Africa management team and Grey Group's international president, Nirvik Singh, to drive the overall strategic growth for our clients and the studio, as well as focus on our expanding best-in-class capabilities.

    Taoana's 18-year career has straddled diverse roles in major agencies, start-up/scale-up environments, global consultancies, and corporates. This includes senior roles in strategic planning at TBWA, Interbrand Africa, The Jupiter Drawing Room, Metropolitan Republic, chief strategy officer and Exco member, Ogilvy Africa and managing partner, Ogilvy Consulting. He then assumed the role of head of digital, integrated marketing, and special projects at Multichoice Group before joining Ikhokha.

    Taoana has a portfolio of success delivering brand solutions in Africa whilst stewarding iconic creative campaigns, which have earned global and local recognition and awards such as the Dubai Lynx Grand Prix, Cannes Lions, Loeries, and Finweek's African Agency Network of the Year. His depth of client experience across multiple industries includes global businesses like The Coca-Cola Company, Barclays, Nando's, BMW, Microsoft, Unilever and more.

    "Grey is a highly regarded, creative powerhouse, and I'm incredibly energised by the opportunity to partner with our fantastic clients and lead the talented Grey South Africa team. I look forward to delivering on growth and work that has a meaningful impact," said Tlali Taoana.

    "Tlali brings a tremendous track record of success, and we welcome him as the president of Grey South Africa," said Nirvik Singh. "He is a dynamic, results-oriented leader and is highly knowledgeable about pan-African brand communications and the ambition of African businesses. I am confident he will successfully ignite growth for our clients, leverage Grey's borderless creativity, and deliver on our rich history of famously effective work."

    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

