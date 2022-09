Cannes Lions Rankings: SA up one position to 13th

The Cannes Lions rankings have been announced and South Africa is ranked 13th globally - up one place from last year.

Source © Adobo Magazine Adobo Magazine South Africa is ranked 13th overall in the Cannes Lions rankings

The Lions Creativity Report has been released. The Report is the ultimate global benchmark for impactful creativity and includes the rankings of the most creative businesses and people in the world, based on performance at Cannes Lions.

Ranking by country

In the country rankings, Ogilvy South Africa (Johannesburg) has moved up six places to the number one agency in the country. VMLY&R Johannesburg is a new entry in second place and Grey has moved into third, up two positions. There are a number of new entries this year. The Odd Number makes an appearance in the country rankings as a new entry as well as in the regional rankings. Joe Public moves down two places to 6th positon, but Shift Joe Public is a new entry at 8th position.

Rank 1 OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA 6 2 VMLY&R Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA New entry 3 GREY SOUTH AFRICA Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA 2 4 THE ODD NUMBER Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA New entry 5 FCB JOHANNESBURG Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA New entry 6 JOE PUBLIC UNITED Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA -2 7 VMLY&R Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA New entry 8= SHIFT JOE PUBLIC Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA New entry 8= TBWA\HUNT\LASCARIS Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA -7

Ranking by region

Ogilvy South Africa is ranked third in the Middle East & Africa region, moving up 16 positions, while VMLY&R Johannesburg is in fifth, moving up seven places. Dubai-based agency Impact BBDO retains its number one spot, while Havas Middle East, a new entry, is ranked second. Grey South Africa, The Odd Number and FCB Johannesburg make up the rest of the South African agencies in the Top 10. Joe Public has lost its number one spot, and now sits at 12th position.

Rank 1 IMPACT BBDO Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - 2 HAVAS MIDDLE EAST Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry 3 OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA 16 4 HORIZON FCB Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry 5 VMLY&R Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA 7 6 GREY SOUTH AFRICA Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA 11 7 OGILVY AFRICA Nairobi KENYA New entry 8 THE ODD NUMBER Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA New entry 9 TBWA\RAAD Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -3 10 FCB JOHANNESBURG Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA New entry 11 VMLY&R COMMERCE Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry 12 JOE PUBLIC UNITED Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA 1 13 PUBLICIS MIDDLE EAST Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry 14 VMLY&R Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA -2 15 KEKO FZ-LLC Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry 16= LEO BURNETT Beirut LEBANON -11 16= WUNDERMAN THOMPSON Riyadh SAUDI ARABIA New entry 18= CIRCUS! Moka MAURITIUS New entry 18= LEO BURNETT Riyadh SAUDI ARABIA -13 18= SAATCHI & SAATCHI DUBAI Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry 18= SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry 18= WUNDERMAN THOMPSON Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES New entry

Gobal rankings

South Africa has moved one position up into the 13th position.

Rank 1 USA - 2 UNITED KINGDOM - 3 BRAZIL - 4 FRANCE - 5 INDIA 5 6 GERMANY - 7 CANADA -2 8 SPAIN - 9 ITALY -2 10 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 1 11= AUSTRALIA -3 11= BELGIUM 6 11= SWEDEN -2 12 ARGENTINA 3 13 SOUTH AFRICA 1 14 JAPAN -1 15 MEXICO - 16= DENMARK 1 16= NEW ZEALAND -1 16= PERU 2 17= HONDURAS New entry 17= PORTUGAL 6 17= THE NETHERLANDS 2 18 COLOMBIA -6 19 THAILAND -2 20= CHILE 3 20= CHINA - 20= IRELAND -2 21= HONG KONG -1 21= POLAND 1 21= UKRAINE 2 22= AUSTRIA New entry 22= ICELAND New entry 22= NORWAY -1 22= PUERTO RICO New entry 22= SINGAPORE -5 23= BANGLADESH -1 23= MALAYSIA -2 23= ROMANIA -10 23= SOUTH KOREA -1 23= TURKEY -5 24= BOLIVIA New entry 24= CZECH REPUBLIC -5 24= EL SALVADOR New entry 24= ESTONIA New entry 24= GREECE -1 24= KENYA New entry 24= LATVIA -8 24= THE PHILIPPINES -2 24= VIETNAM New entry

Access all the rankings here.