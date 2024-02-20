New creative chapter: Metropolitan teams up with Grey South Africa

Metropolitan, a trusted and well-respected name in the financial services sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Grey South Africa as its new creative agency. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Metropolitan's commitment to innovative marketing and creative excellence.

Commenting on the appointment, Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan, said: "After a rigorous pitch process, we are delighted to confirm that we have selected a stand-out agency that can deliver quality work and exceptional creativity. We noticed that Grey has delivered distinctive work with iconic and heritage brands and has a proven track record within financial services. They are a great fit for Metropolitan. They have demonstrated a good balance between creating fame and driving business objectives. Grey promises to be famously effective on our behalf, and we look forward to their delivery."

Grey South Africa has recorded the longest average client relationship of 7.6 years, well above the industry average. This longevity reflects the agency's dedication to building lasting partnerships, emphasising that their work is more than transactional; it's a relationship.

Tlali Taoana, president of Grey South Africa, said: "Grey lives by the mantra 'famously effective', which means we apply creativity through ideas that leverage culture and drive consumer behaviour for positive brand and business performance. We work hard each day to apply our brand of famously effective creativity to build our clients' businesses, and it is equally gratifying when we see the same famously effective results for our own business."

Metropolitan eagerly anticipates the creative energy and strategic prowess that Grey will bring. As the partnership takes flight, both organisations are poised to set new standards of excellence, delivering impactful and beautifully executed campaigns that resonate with audiences.

"Metropolitan is a heritage brand that many South Africans have come across at one stage or another. What they have to offer is something more than policies and insurance. They are empowering people to start a new life with a lighter burden. We are excited to be part of building the Metropolitan brand, learning from the successes they have achieved while adding a new chapter to their story," added TJ Njozela, creative director Grey South Africa.

As a leading creative agency, Grey ticks all the boxes from a people, strategic, creative, and results point of view.