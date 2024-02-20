Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Grey AfricaAlgoa FMTDMCAFDAMediaHeads 3603RCVicinity MediaInvibes AdvertisingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDMASAWavemakerThe Publicity WorkshopPrimedia BroadcastingBMi ResearchLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New creative chapter: Metropolitan teams up with Grey South Africa

    Issued by Grey Africa
    20 Feb 2024
    20 Feb 2024
    Metropolitan, a trusted and well-respected name in the financial services sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Grey South Africa as its new creative agency. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Metropolitan's commitment to innovative marketing and creative excellence.
    New creative chapter: Metropolitan teams up with Grey South Africa

    Commenting on the appointment, Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan, said: "After a rigorous pitch process, we are delighted to confirm that we have selected a stand-out agency that can deliver quality work and exceptional creativity. We noticed that Grey has delivered distinctive work with iconic and heritage brands and has a proven track record within financial services. They are a great fit for Metropolitan. They have demonstrated a good balance between creating fame and driving business objectives. Grey promises to be famously effective on our behalf, and we look forward to their delivery."

    Grey South Africa has recorded the longest average client relationship of 7.6 years, well above the industry average. This longevity reflects the agency's dedication to building lasting partnerships, emphasising that their work is more than transactional; it's a relationship.

    Tlali Taoana, president of Grey South Africa, said: "Grey lives by the mantra 'famously effective', which means we apply creativity through ideas that leverage culture and drive consumer behaviour for positive brand and business performance. We work hard each day to apply our brand of famously effective creativity to build our clients' businesses, and it is equally gratifying when we see the same famously effective results for our own business."

    Metropolitan eagerly anticipates the creative energy and strategic prowess that Grey will bring. As the partnership takes flight, both organisations are poised to set new standards of excellence, delivering impactful and beautifully executed campaigns that resonate with audiences.

    "Metropolitan is a heritage brand that many South Africans have come across at one stage or another. What they have to offer is something more than policies and insurance. They are empowering people to start a new life with a lighter burden. We are excited to be part of building the Metropolitan brand, learning from the successes they have achieved while adding a new chapter to their story," added TJ Njozela, creative director Grey South Africa.

    As a leading creative agency, Grey ticks all the boxes from a people, strategic, creative, and results point of view.

    Read more: Grey South Africa, TJ Njozela, Nontokozo Madonsela, Momentum Metropolitan
    NextOptions
    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

    Related

    Image supplied. Scopen has announced SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals
    Scopen announces SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals
    10 Jan 2024
    Grey appoints Tlali Taoana as president of Grey South Africa
    Grey AfricaGrey appoints Tlali Taoana as president of Grey South Africa
    Supplied image: Clinton Van Boomen Tshego Bokaba, Natasha Goliath, Danielle Moses-Khatib, Lindani Bam, and Patronella Sono
    Annual Lesedi Awards lets volunteers keep up the giving work
    28 Nov 2023
    Burger King South Africa spreads smiles with 'The Small Pleasures' campaign
    Grey AfricaBurger King South Africa spreads smiles with 'The Small Pleasures' campaign
    Source: Supplied. Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.
    Momentum leads the reputational sentiment in the insurance sector in 2023
    11 Oct 2023
    Source:
    The power of personal branding: Why you need to invest in it now
    14 Sep 2023
    In need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads
    Grey AfricaIn need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads
    Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media's Influence 100 features a number of South African communicators
    South African communicators feature on PRovoke Media's Influence 100 2023 list
    14 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz