Annual Lesedi Awards lets volunteers keep up the giving work

Momentum Metropolitan recently announced the winners of its eighth annual Lesedi Awards, recognising those employee volunteers who are highly active in their communities.

Supplied image: Clinton Van Boomen Tshego Bokaba, Natasha Goliath, Danielle Moses-Khatib, Lindani Bam, and Patronella Sono

The Lesedi Awards (with Lesedi meaning ‘light’ in Sesotho) is an initiative born from Momentum Metropolitan’s Staff Volunteerism Programme (SVP) – which forms part of its corporate social investment (CSI) mandate. The winners receive prize money from Momentum Metropolitan, which is donated on their behalf to a non-profit organisation (NPO) of their choice.

Tshego Bokaba, CSI manager at Momentum Metropolitan, explains that this year’s awards set out to acknowledge the volunteers who, over the past year, truly ‘showed up’ for those in need, creating a powerful ripple effect through their acts of kindness.

“The commitment of these volunteers, who we celebrate at this year’s awards, makes a meaningful difference in their communities. Through this selfless giving of their time, skills or money, they leave the world a better place,” she says.

In an unprecedented occurrence, a team – rather than an individual – was awarded the highly coveted Spirit of Volunteering accolade, which denotes the overall event winner. The Human Capital CSI team took home the gold for its work to uplift Blikkiesdorp, through the Blikkiesdorp Community Project.

Partnering with the LoveWay Foundation and the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the team structured a three-year plan to uplift the community, through a series of initiatives such as the back-to-school drive, setting up mobile libraries, Women's Day celebrations, hygiene courses and a winter clothing drive.

“These events not only empower community members but also enrich their lives, having a significant and profound impact. The team’s approach involved forging strong partnerships and respectful engagement through addressing immediate needs and fostering long-term change. For these volunteers it’s not just about giving back but pursuing personal growth, changing mindsets and embodying deeper appreciation for community work,” says Bokaba.

The full list of winners:

Spirit of Volunteering - Team: Human Capital CSI



- Team: Human Capital CSI Individual Volunteer - Marileze Johannes (Sasolmed Operations)



- Marileze Johannes (Sasolmed Operations) Business Leader Volunteer - Natasha Goliath (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital)



- Natasha Goliath (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital) Team Volunteer - Human Capital CSI (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital)



- Human Capital CSI (Metropolitan Life: Human Capital) International Volunteer - Sadat Anwar (Metropolitan Life Ghana - Retail Marketing)



- Sadat Anwar (Metropolitan Life Ghana - Retail Marketing) Exceptional Volunteer Champion - Clinton van Boomen (Student Segment – Momentum Health Solutions)



- Clinton van Boomen (Student Segment – Momentum Health Solutions) Most Consistent Payroll Giver - Anonymous



- Anonymous Most Engaged on Momentum Metropolitan Volunteers - Joseph Nukeri (Metropolitan Health)

A wide range of causes was represented at this year’s Lesedi Awards, and the charities that were supported include San Michell Independent School, training4changeS, Sri Sathya Sai Organisation, The Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH), Jesus in Action NGO, The Marshman Foundation, Sipho Sethu Art Projects, Western Cape Sport Association for the Physically Disabled (WCSAPD), Musjid ul Osmaniya, Polaris Soccer Team and more.

As Jeanette Marais, the newly appointed group CEO of Momentum Metropolitan says: “What if each of us consistently brought our authentic selves to give more to the world than we took from it? Just imagine what that butterfly impact could be. Cynics will say that’s too idealistic, but cynics don’t create the future. Seeing the impact each of the finalists makes, I want to say: This is how we create the future.”