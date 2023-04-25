Twin-twin for the 'same-same but different' new Savanna Alc Free

Grey Advertising Africa and WPP Liquid launches a twin-twin video campaign packed with double takes and signature Savanna dryness.

Savanna Premium Cider in partnership with WPP Liquid, operating out of Grey Africa Advertising, unleash their latest infectiously humorous campaign for Savanna Alc Free, the new 0.0% variant holding the same crisp and dry taste of the cider South Africans know and love, now with less than 0.05% ABV – making it the official-drink-of-officially-not-drinking.

“To the untrained eye, there are many things in South Africa that appear to be identical, but aren’t. We thought this was a great thought to explore for our new Savanna Alc Free campaign. So we roped in Schalk Bezuidenhout to explain the idea to himself… and comedy gold was born” says Marcelle du Plessis, creative director of the Savanna Cider brand at Grey Advertising Africa. Like a bunny chow and a kota, like pap and porridge, like Gqom and Amapiano – the twin-twin video series delivers the message with Savanna’s signature dryness delivered in full, by South African comedian, Schalk Bezuidenhout. It’s sure to be another entertaining content series from Savanna Cider, assuring fans of the brand’s ability to deliver its unique crisp and dry taste, across the range – Savanna Alc Free being no exception.

“We know the intrinsic of Savanna Cider has the hearts of the people, so we knew it was particularly important to reassure Savanna fans that we are able to replicate the distinctively crisp and dry cider, now with 0.0% alcohol,” says Kayla Hendricks, brand manager of Savanna Cider. “Our creative teams, lead by Marcelle du Plessis, Neo Makongoza, Luzuko Witbooi, Lazola Gola and 7Films, crafted an entertaining narrative, carried by twin-twin Schalk Bezuidenhoudt and Schalk Bezuidenhoudt that assured consumers Savanna Alc Free is the same-same, but different.”

Savanna Alc Free 0.0% is available nationwide in the iconic premium 330ml bottle, clearly labelled and fully compliant with South African legislation for alcohol-free products. Savanna supports moderation and responsible consumption, and all promotion of the new Savanna Alc Free 0.0% variant is in line with the code set out by the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education.

Savanna Alc Free 0.0%. Same crisp, dry taste but alcohol free.

Watch the ad here: https://youtu.be/mLR5iKcsu4Y.

