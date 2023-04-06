Most Read
IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
Jeanette Grove to represent Grey Advertising Africa at the 2023 Bookmarks Awards
On her return to South Africa, Jeanette worked in the corporate communications industry, which gave her experience in political, cultural, environmental, and social communications. After freelancing for a few years, Jeanette accepted a permanent position as a senior copywriter at Ogilvy in November 2012. She moved to Quirk in September 2015 as content director.
Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, said: “Jeanette has a passion for good content informed by data and a superb track record of award-winning work. She’ll bring a wealth of experience (and heart) to this jury.”
Jeanette is zealous about storytelling and describes herself as a narrator, writer, and ideas person. She leads social and content teams to tell brand stories online and believes you should never leave home without your towel.
"I've always rated the Bookmark Awards as one of the most impactful when celebrating digital innovation and creativity. I'm looking forward to debating great work with this talented and diverse panel," says Grove.
