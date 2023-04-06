Industries

6 Apr 2023
Issued by: Grey Africa
Jeanette Grove, executive creative director of content and social at Grey Advertising Africa, has been selected as a judge on the social, community and influencer marketing panel for the 2023 Bookmarks Awards. Grove joined Grey in 2017 with over 20 years of experience in the broadcasting, advertising, and communication industries. A real win for the agency withherinternational expertise in content production, as working in London afforded her valuable experience in live web TV and digital copywriting.
Jeanette Grove to represent Grey Advertising Africa at the 2023 Bookmarks Awards

On her return to South Africa, Jeanette worked in the corporate communications industry, which gave her experience in political, cultural, environmental, and social communications. After freelancing for a few years, Jeanette accepted a permanent position as a senior copywriter at Ogilvy in November 2012. She moved to Quirk in September 2015 as content director.

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, said: “Jeanette has a passion for good content informed by data and a superb track record of award-winning work. She’ll bring a wealth of experience (and heart) to this jury.”

Jeanette is zealous about storytelling and describes herself as a narrator, writer, and ideas person. She leads social and content teams to tell brand stories online and believes you should never leave home without your towel.

"I've always rated the Bookmark Awards as one of the most impactful when celebrating digital innovation and creativity. I'm looking forward to debating great work with this talented and diverse panel," says Grove.

To learn more about Grey Advertising Africa, visit https://www.grey.co.za or follow them on social media.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreyAfrica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grey_wolfpack/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreyJHB
LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/grey_za

Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Read more: Bookmarks Awards, Fran Luckin, GREY Africa, Jeanette Grove

