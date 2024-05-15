Industries

    Heroic Kei back in dotsure's TVC

    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    Kei, the heroic pet in the dotsure TVC, who defended her family during the break-in and was shot, is back on South Africans' television screens.
    Image supplied. dotsure’s TVC of a home invasion that featured Kei, a heroic pet who defended her family during the break-in, is back. Pictured: Kei and Kensey Lamont
    Image supplied. dotsure’s TVC of a home invasion that featured Kei, a heroic pet who defended her family during the break-in, is back. Pictured: Kei and Kensey Lamont

    Earlier this year the Advertising Regulator Board (ARB) Directorate ruled that dotsure’s TVC featuring a home invasion that featured Kei, a heroic pet to be removed.

    But now Kei is back in a new version of the dotsure.co.za advert.

    The online pet insurance company says the advert tells a touching and emotional story of bravery, resilience, love and hope.

    “Kei’s story is authentic, heart-warming and it deserves to be told,” says Glen Anderson, managing executive, dotsure.

    “We are committed to sharing the story of Kei who bravely attacked an intruder to save the teenage daughter of the Lamont family.

    The ARB Directorate, which received two complaints on the TVC, had ruled that the story could be told without traumatic detail and re-enactment, claiming the choice to use triggering sound effects and traumatic detail unjustifiably plays on the fear that most South Africans have about safety and their pets.

    Kei was shot by an intruder. Source: Supplied.
    Dotsure exec defends ad: 'Most South Africans love Kei's story'

      22 Jan 2024

    dotsure.co.za disagreed with the outcome, especially in view of the outpouring of support of the advert and positive feedback from the public.

    “Even after she was shot in the face, Kei followed the second perpetrator. Despite the horrific injuries Kei suffered, after a long period of medical care, Kei made a full recovery,” says Anderson.

    “This heroic story of a pet’s love, hope, determination, courage, and healing together with support from its family and insurer is an inspiring example to us all to fight for what we have and to never give up,” Anderson adds.

