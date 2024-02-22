Industries

    Here’s how many EVs and hybrids were sold in SA in 2023

    By Ryan Bubear
    22 Feb 2024
    Just how many traditional hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles were sold in South Africa in 2023? Let’s take a closer look at the official sales figures…
    Here's how many EVs and hybrids were sold in SA in 2023

    According to figures released by Naamsa, sales of electric vehicles (EVs), traditional hybrids and plug-in hybrids – or, to put it another way, new-energy vehicles (NEVs) – in South Africa increased 64.6% year on year to 7,693 units in 2023. It’s worth noting this growth came off the back of a year-on-year surge of 431.7% achieved in 2022.

    Of course, 2023’s NEV sales tally isn’t quite as impressive when expressed as a percentage of the overall market total, which came in at 532,098 units (0.5% up, year on year). Indeed, NEVs accounted for just 1.45% of total new-vehicle sales last year, though this was at least the first breach of the 1% mark (2022’s figure was 0.88%). For the record, mild hybrids don’t appear to be included in this exercise.

    Volvo says its XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid was SA’s best-selling PHEV last year.
    Volvo says its XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid was SA's best-selling PHEV last year.

    According to the industry representative body, 931 fully electric vehicles were registered locally in 2023, up 85.46% year on year. Volvo Car South Africa says its XC40 Recharge was the country’s top seller in this space last year, capturing 16.6% of the EV market.

    The dual-powered version of the Corolla Cross accounted for nearly half of all traditional hybrid sales.
    The dual-powered version of the Corolla Cross accounted for nearly half of all traditional hybrid sales.

    Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were again considerably less popular than fully electric models, with only 267 examples sold in Mzansi during 2023. That said, local PHEV sales at least grew at a faster rate than EVs, surging 118.85% year on year. According to Volvo, the XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid was the top seller here, followed by the XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrid.

    As you’ve no doubt already worked out, that means traditional hybrids accounted for the bulk of NEV registrations in 2023, reflecting a sales total of 6,495 units (up 60.37%, year on year). Fascinatingly, dual-powered versions of the Prospecton-built Toyota Corolla Cross accounted for nearly half (at 47.10%) of all of traditional hybrid sales last year with a tally of 3,059 units, according to the Japanese firm.

    This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...

    Source: Cars.co.za

    Cars.co.za is a leading online automotive retail portal that lists more than 70 000 vehicles stocked by hundreds of dealers countrywide, as well as the top-ranked branded SA YouTube channel. In 2015, Cars.co.za repositioned itself as a consumer champion by optimising its editorial content for the purposes of engaging and empowering its users. The Cars.co.za Ownership Satisfaction Survey, in association with Lightstone Consumer, and the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards – powered by WesBank, underlines the company’s objective to be the most comprehensive resource to South African vehicle buyers.

    Go to: http://www.cars.co.za

    About Ryan Bubear

    Having written about everything from sport to politics and crime, Ryan eventually settled on motoring. For the past 14 years, he’s been penning articles – both online and in print – about the broader automotive industry, though he’s particularly fascinated by vehicle-sales statistics. A freelance writer and editor, Ryan has owned a 1971 Austin Mini Mk3 for 21 years (or has it owned him?).

