South Africa
Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CANSASkin RenewalStoneInsight SurveyBizcommunity.comKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Global shockwave: The impact of US tariffs on pharmaceutical trade

    The US tariffs on pharmaceuticals, which came into effect on 1 October 2025, are set to reshape international pharmaceutical trade. The tariffs are imposed on branded and patented drugs unless manufacturers are actively building production facilities on American soil. In a new sector brief, Coface analyses the far-reaching consequences of this trade policy on branded pharmaceuticals.
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: Anna Shvets on Pexels

    While the 100% tariffs on imported brand-name drugs have dominated headlines, the report reveals that exemptions tied to domestic manufacturing largely shield major pharmaceutical firms, shifting the burden to smaller foreign producers and reshaping global pharmaceutical trade dynamics.

    This move, part of the administration’s “America First” industrial strategy, is designed to reshore manufacturing, reduce the trade deficit, and pressure companies to lower drug prices.

    However, Coface’s analysis suggests that the policy may entrench the dominance of big pharma while creating significant challenges for smaller international players.

    “This is not just a domestic policy, it’s a global shockwave,” said Joe Douaihy, Coface economist.

    “While large pharmaceutical firms have the capital and foresight to adapt, smaller branded drugmakers, particularly in Asia and Europe, face steep barriers to market access and survival.”

    Global implications

    Big pharma gets bigger

    Major pharmaceutical companies have already pledged over $350bn in US manufacturing investments for 2025–2030.

    Many have facilities under construction or operational, qualifying them for tariff exemptions.

    This entrenches their market dominance and creates a double barrier for challengers: high capital requirements and punitive tariffs.

    Asia, you in danger girl

    Smaller branded pharmaceutical firms in China, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia, often with only one or two FDA-approved drugs, are disproportionately exposed.

    Lacking the resources to rapidly establish US operations, many face revenue losses, potential market exit, and reduced innovation in niche therapeutic areas.

    EU and Japan: Under pressure

    Under recent bilateral trade agreements, EU and Japanese drugmakers benefit from a capped tariff rate of 15%.

    While this offers some relief, it still raises costs and could erode competitiveness against firms with US-based production.

    Generics, APIs are safe (for now)

    Generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which account for 90% of US prescriptions but only 13% of spending, are exempt from tariffs.

    This protects key suppliers like India and Mexico, for now.

    Future trade tensions or national security concerns could bring these segments under scrutiny.

    Most favoured

    Despite the tariffs, US drug prices are unlikely to rise due to exemptions and domestic production caveats.

    However, international pharmaceutical companies remain under pressure from US policies like the Inflation Reduction Act and Most Favoured Nation pricing, which aim to lower costs through negotiation and regulation.

    Coface’s regional risk assessments for the pharmaceutical sector reflect the
    uneven impact:

    • Asia-Pacific: Low risk overall, but high exposure for small, branded firms.
    • Latin America, EMEA, North America, Western Europe: Medium risk, with varying degrees of exposure based on trade ties and production footprints.

    Read more: pharmaceuticals, Coface
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz