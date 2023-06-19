Get aboard the AI rocket ship at the 2024 Dell Technologies Forum

The AI Edition of this year's Dell Technologies Forum is the place to be on 7 November 2024! Artificial intelligence is key to unlocking value within data, making it one of the most important tools for businesses of all sizes – and Dell provides market-leading AI solutions and expertise that help you accelerate your adoption of AI.

That's the theme of the 2024 Dell Technologies Forum: accelerating AI-powered innovation. With expertly designed tech sessions and visionary thought leadership, the forum will reveal how AI-integrated solutions can deliver deeper data insights, enhance productivity and inspire new ways of doing business. Plus, it will provide an in-depth look at the role AI plays in driving technological advancements.

These concepts will be fully explored by our keynote speaker, Todd Lieb, vice president of Cloud Partnerships at Dell Technologies. From optimising data as the differentiator to the importance of rightsizing solutions to your specific use case and requirements, Lieb will deep dive into the core beliefs of Dell's AI strategy and explain how the Dell AI Factory helps accelerate AI innovation in organisations of all sizes by producing business outcomes powered by your most impactful AI use cases.

Beyond the keynote address, you will also have access to several panel discussions and breakout theatre sessions. Topics include: how cutting-edge technology meets sustainability for the AI era; accelerating AI innovation with Dell APEX Cloud platforms; best practice for GenAI model development; the risks and rewards of AI in cybersecurity; and modernising the workplace with Dell AI technologies.

You will also have the opportunity to meet Clara, Dell's digital human. Clara is an intuitive ecosystem that anyone can use, and will help Dell and its customers create technology solutions that can drive human progress and change lives.

Another highlight will be the opportunity to hear all about the free half-day AI Acceleration Workshops we offer our customers in South Africa, where we work with you to build a proof of concept around your specific AI requirements. Our local services teams can help test your use case and run a model, ingesting data and testing it to ensure it makes sense. This presents an opportunity to create an AI capability that works for your organisation while staying ahead of the competition and experiencing the exciting technologies of the future today.

Dell Technologies offers the world's broadest AI solutions portfolio from desktop to data centre to cloud, enabling our customers to run workloads anywhere they need them and scale AI from proof of concept to production. By innovating at every level of the AI technology stack and across the AI estate, we provide customers with a modern data centre of the future – replumbed and redefined at every level from the node to the rack to the full data centre and optimised to support a new class of AI workloads.

Don't miss out! Join the action at the Dell Technologies Forum, happening at the Kyalami International Convention Centre on 7 November 2024. Click here to register.

To find out more about Dell's AI Acceleration Workshops, contact Linda Matshiqi at moc.maetlled@iqihstam.l.



