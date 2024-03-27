Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Talent Acquisition News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Gen Z rising: Rethinking permanent employment

    By Gary Silbermann
    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    Workers had barely adapted to a remote and hybrid workplace before businesses demanded more time in the office without exception. Tech big hitters such as Dell and Tata Consultancy Services have warned workers to return or face consequences. Remote working advocate Zoom has demanded that all those who live within 80km of the office need to work in-person twice a week.
    Gary Silbermann, Co-Founder and Innovation Director at One Degree
    Gary Silbermann, Co-Founder and Innovation Director at One Degree

    The reasons put forward by businesses who want employees in the office may vary but there are common themes, such as lower productivity and a struggling or absent company culture. While these concerns are valid and most certainly the lived experiences of C-suites trying to drive the bottom line, as the workforce demographics shift to younger generations it will become more difficult to enforce an onsite office work culture.

    There doesn’t have to be an ongoing battle between C-suites and younger workers. An open-minded approach to an entirely different way of engaging crucial skills – as opposed to hiring full-time staff – could well be the answer to improving productivity, with the added benefit of finding scarce skills and filling vacant roles quickly. Independent contracting, especially in the skills-scarce IT sector, represents a paradigm shift to a way of work that suits Gen Z. Platforms that remove all the friction of recruitment are 100% aligned to the worldview of younger, digitally inclined workers.

    Understanding the demographic

    In just six short years, Gen Z will make up 40% of the workforce, eventually becoming the dominant demographic. Unlike some of their Gen X counterparts, Gen Z has grown up in a digitally enabled world, making remote work feel effortless – second nature. Understanding what motivates this generation, beyond their digital savvy, will be essential for employers looking to future proof their hiring strategies and plans.

    Ronny Levitan is head of South Africa for Deel
    Debunking myths about hybrid, remote, and traditional office-based workstyles

      9 Nov 2023

    Structured 9-5 work hours: Gen Z can’t see how this model results in financial stability or wealth creation. They can’t afford bonds; they struggle to pay rent. They see their working parents constantly stressed and exhausted. 50% of their parents are divorced. Quality time with their parents is rare. It’s a model which doesn’t inspire them because they see the damage that it has done to their families – and to them.

    Commuting in traffic: They are purpose driven, and the environment matters to them. Try telling a Gen Z to spray carbon into the atmosphere because you say so. They blame the older generations and their industries for the environmental crisis.

    A mandated return to office: Many can’t afford to live in inner cities. If they’re told they must, in order to commute to an office, they see it as discrimination. They’re acutely aware that poorer people simply can’t entertain the idea of moving closer to the office in a country crippled by institutional spatial inequality. Inclusion matters to them.

    Restrictive employment terms: They’re motivated by short work stints and project-based work. Gen Z will change jobs up to 10 times between the ages of 18 and 34 and won’t be told where they can and can’t work. Not many businesses would want to invest in expensive onboarding for someone who will be gone in a year to 18 months.

    Wayne Meisel, business manager at SAP Africa
    Millennial leadership: What the Suits can learn from the Sneakers

      21 Jul 2022

    Collaboration and socialising: The older generation believes that bonding happens in person. Gen Z have played collaborative PC and console games since the day they were born, they meet and engage new people on social media. Some have never met their virtual friends yet absolutely qualify them as friends and collaborators.

    Covid lockdowns cemented their opinions: We told them during lockdown to embrace e-learning, online classes and collaboration tools. They delivered. We told them it was good. Telling them now that digital working, socialising and collaborating online is inferior doesn’t make sense to them.

    Gen Z will thrive in a world of highly skilled, project-based independent contracting, where businesses can choose the talent they need, engage them immediately, and move on without cost or reputational damage when the engagement has run its course. Gen Z independent contractors will know that they simply must deliver as their next contract – and maintaining their remote lives – depends on it.

    Read more: remote working, contract workers, Gen Z, Gen Z and the workplace, Gen Z workforce, remote workforce, One Degree
    NextOptions

    About Gary Silbermann

    Gary Silbermann, Co-Founder and Innovation Director at One Degree

    Related

    Sonia Tshabalala, People Director at Sage Africa and Middle East
    The disruption of HR: Green jobs, digital transformation, and liquid workforces
     12 Feb 2024
    Gary Silbermann, co-founder and innovation director at One Degree
    Resignation season is coming: Are you prepared?
     1 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Understanding the digital playground: How to market to millennials and Gen Zs
     24 Jan 2024
    Veronica Moleele is the CEO of Penquin. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Inclusive marketing takes centre stage
     16 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Navigating the evolution in commercial real estate: Strategies for safeguarding your portfolio
    1 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf WPP has gathered insights from 10 thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024
    10 trends for 2024 from WPP
    18 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf Understanding and engaging with Gen Z is an essential element of a robust marketing strategy says Keleabetsoe Rammopo from Penquin
    Gen Z: Essential for a robust marketing strategy
     18 Dec 2023
    Digital hiring platform launches to transform tech contractor recruitment
    One DegreeDigital hiring platform launches to transform tech contractor recruitment
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz