Gamification: The game-changer in your marketing mix

Who doesn’t love a good game? Ever since the dawn of time, the power of play has motivated people to take on challenges and chase rewards. And to keep on playing until they ‘win’. In today’s digital world where marketers are constantly competing for consumer engagement, and attention spans are fleeting, businesses are turning to creative ways to captivate customers.

Glenn Gillis, CEO and co-founder of Sea Monster

As an innovative strategy that integrates game mechanics and applies game design thinking to untraditional environments and industries, gamification is just one of the highly relevant topics to be covered at this year’s Nedbank IMC on 19 September.

Through a powerful blend of technology and consumer psychology, using games to tap into people's innate desire for fun, rewards, and achievements can drive customer attention, retention, and engagement to new heights for businesses and brands. As an integral part of the media landscape, the number of gamers worldwide is expected to reach 3.6bn next year (Newzoo gaming report 2023). Already larger than the TV and music industries combined, the opportunity in the gaming space is proving to be fertile ground for building deeper connections and affinity with vast audiences across different generations, fostering brand loyalty within new global, digital communities.

For Glenn Gillis, CEO and co-founder of Sea Monster, “Gamification is substantially more than a buzzword – it is a significant force that can transform businesses through the power of encouraging desired actions. With varied formats and endless interactive possibilities, gamification is taking the driving seat across many industries, from marketing to education and social change programmes.”

Glenn’s expertise in technology, animation and storytelling gives him a deep understanding of how gamification can build businesses and motivate and empower users. Along with his Sea Monster team, Glenn has delivered more than 150 games as well as app, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions all carefully crafted to drive specific business goals and social outcomes.

Sea Monster is currently running a gamified activation for the Nedbank IMC where users interact with content and educational games, earning ‘coins’ that can be redeemed for opportunities to win virtual conference tickets or Nando’s vouchers. Take a look at it in action here.

The Nedbank IMC will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein, Johannesburg https://focusrooms.co.za/ on 19 September 2024.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.



