G20 controversy: Marco Rubio slams SA's property expropriation law

United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio this week announced that he won’t be attending the G20 foreign leaders' meeting in Johannesburg on 20 and 21 February 2025.

Source: SAGovernment/X. SA International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola counters US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's criticisms of South Africa's new land-reform policies.

His decision follows the passing of South Africa’s new Expropriation Bill, which Rubio openly criticised on X for its stance on the expropriation of private property.

The law allows the SA State to expropriate land for public use with no compensation in certain circumstances.

Rubio's recent announcement mirrors that of US President Donald Trump who cited allegations of land "confiscation" and mistreatment of "certain classes of people" in South Africa. On Monday, Trump posted on X accusing the country of having "openly racist ownership laws", suggesting white people were the victims. Trump vowed to withhold aid from South Africa pending an investigation into the matter.

Rubio said the G20 summit's theme of ‘solidarity, equality, and sustainability’ was misleading, suggesting that South Africa’s new land-reform policy contradicted these principles. He stated his role is to advance America's national interests, adding, "[My job is] not to waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism."

“I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property."

Defending land policy

Responding to Rubio's claims about South Africa's Expropriation Bill, South Africa's International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola said Rubio is falsely accusing the country of arbitrarily expropriating private property, a point Lamola aims to address through continued engagement with the US government.

“We are a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality, and rights, championing non-racialism and non-sexism while placing our Constitution and the rule of law at the forefront," Lamola said. “There is no arbitrary dispossession of land/private property. This law is similar to the eminent domain laws."

Lamola drew attention to the laws in most countries, including the US, which permit the state to expropriate land under certain conditions.

ANC leaders targeted

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of civil rights organisation, AfriForum, Kallie Kriel warned President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC that the new Expropriation Act, as well as the enforcement of the country’s existing racial laws, will have serious negative implications for investor confidence in South Africa.

He emphasised that there are serious concerns about the impact that Trump’s punitive measures will have on ordinary citizens who are already buckling under economic pressure.

As this unfolds, AfriForum plans to take the SA government to court over the Land Expropriation Act. This week, it urged the US to target punitive measures at senior ANC leaders rather than South African citizens.

“AfriForum’s position is, and has always been, that the government and president should be punished for their destructive policies rather than the country’s citizens,” Kriel said.

According to SA government's 2017 Land Audit report, white individuals own approximately 26.7 million ha of farms and agricultural holdings, which constitutes about 22% of the country's total land area. They own nearly half of the land classified as urban plots, totalling approximately 357,507 ha. These figures only account for land owned by individuals and do not include land held by companies, trusts, or other entities.