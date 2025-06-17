YouthMonth: From Cape Town to Hollywood, Bella Alexandras is SA's next rising star

Bella Alexandras, the 15-year-old South African actress, singer, and producer, is rapidly carving out a presence across the global entertainment landscape. With a compelling resume that defies her age, Alexandras is earning her place as a South African star to watch.

Alexandras' cinematic prowess is already on display, having starred in Paramount’s The Infernal Machine alongside Guy Pearce and Alice Eve.

Her upcoming lead role in I Hate Pirates for Amazon Prime Video is slated for release later this year and promises to further captivate audiences.

Beyond the silver screen, she is a recognised face in high fashion, having led campaigns for DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, and Sonia Rykiel Paris, and gracing the runways of Paris and London Fashion Weeks.

Her influence extends to social spheres, where she regularly shares red carpets with luminaries like JoJo Siwa, Jelly Roll, and Jared Leto.

Notably, she was the first teen designer invited to create an entire capsule collection, "Bonton by Bella," for the Parisian brand Bonton, which quickly sold out worldwide.

Bella Alexandras, tell us more...

Briefly tell us about your journey. Where did it all begin?

It started in Johannesburg, my birth city, in front of a mirror. Just a little girl dancing, singing, and putting on full-on productions for anyone who’d watch (even if it was just my teddy bears). I was that kid who’d make family and guests sit through a “show” in the living room with costume changes and dramatic bows!

Later, when we moved to Cape Town, my mom took me to see Annie at The Artscape Theatre, and I remember sitting there completely spellbound. Something in me just lit up, and I knew, right then, that storytelling was going to be my life.

But it really became real when I stepped onto my first film set for Paramount Pictures with Guy Pearce and Alice Eve in The Infernal Machine, where I played Samantha. It was like everything around me slowed down. I wasn’t pretending anymore. I was exactly where I was meant to be. That’s when I knew: this isn’t just a dream. It’s the beginning of my purpose.

What inspired you to get into the entertainment industry at such a young age?

I didn’t plan it, it kind of found me. I was 8 years old in Los Angeles, eating cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and having a full-on conversation with my cake (as one does), and this Hollywood producer, Steve Owens, just happened to be sitting nearby. He watched the whole thing and walked over to my mom and said, “She’s got it.” He signed me on the spot as his first kid client in 25 years.

But beyond that moment, I always knew performing was my happy place. Watching people like Charlize Theron and now Tyla showed me that being South African isn’t a limitation, it’s a mega superpower. The world is fascinated by us. I didn’t want to wait for permission. I felt ready, so I went for it.

How did you take your first step into the industry, and what did it teach you?

I have been so lucky to have incredible mentors from day one. Steve Owens saw something in me when I was just a kid in LA and helped me land my first agency deal. Owens is retired from management now, but still guides me like family.

In the fashion world, Eugen Chakhnovitch believed in me early on, he discovered me while walking in London and opened doors that changed the game for me. I became the first kid to ever open Paris Fashion Week, and he got me on runways and campaigns for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld.

And now, I’m incredibly lucky to have Manny Mijares backing me musically, he’s worked with legends like Craig David, Kelly Rowland, and Dua Lipa.

Every person who believed in me helped shape this path. It’s taught me that no dream is too big, but you do need people who see you clearly and help you rise. I couldn’t do what I do without my family and my team behind me.

Do you feel that South African youth are well represented in local and global entertainment?

I think we’re getting there, but there’s still work to do. South African youth are incredible. We are creative, bold, and authentic.

I’d love to see more of our stories being told globally, in our voices, our accents, our rhythm. We have so much to offer. The world is ready!

What role do you think the youth play in reshaping the South African entertainment scene?

We’re rewriting the rules. We’re not waiting to be discovered. We are creating, posting, and building our own platforms. Young South Africans are fearless, and we’re changing what success looks like, both at home and internationally.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a young person in entertainment?

Being taken seriously. When you’re young, people sometimes think you’re just “lucky” or cute. But I work really hard. I study, I train, I show up prepared. And that’s okay; I let the work speak for me.

How do you handle pressure, criticism, or the fast pace of the industry?

I’ve learned to not let the highs go to my head or the lows go to my heart.

This industry moves super fast, and not every door will open, in fact, more doors close than open, but I remind myself that what’s meant for me won’t miss me.

I’m really lucky to have a family that keeps me grounded. And sometimes the best thing I can do is put my phone down, walk barefoot on the beach with my dogs, Pachino and Dolce, get out into nature, and take a hike or even just bake with my grandmother. That’s when I feel most like myself again.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully still doing what I love which is telling stories that make people feel something, whether it’s on screen, or behind the scenes, or through music. And one day, star in a film that shows the world what a girl from South Africa can really do when she dreams big.

I don’t have it all figured out, but I know I want to keep creating, keep growing, and hopefully keep making my younger self proud.

What does Youth Month in South Africa mean to you?

To me, Youth Month is about remembering where we come from and realising how much power we have to shape where we are going. It’s a time to honour the courage of the youth who stood up for change, and also to remind ourselves that we get to carry that fire forward.

As a young South African, I feel so proud to be part of a generation that’s dreaming big, creating fearlessly, and rewriting what’s possible.