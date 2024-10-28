4 provinces declared free from foot and mouth disease

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that the foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak affecting the North West, Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga Provinces during 2021-2022 has been resolved. Thorough testing on quarantined farms in these provinces has shown that the FMD virus is no longer present.

The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has confirmed that the outbreak in these regions has officially been closed. However, it is important to note that the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape Provinces remain affected by FMD outbreaks. Encouragingly, no new signs of the disease have been reported in these two provinces over the past month.

The Minister of Agriculture expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their adherence to control measures that helped prevent the further spread of the disease. "The collaborative efforts of all involved have been crucial in managing this outbreak and protecting the country's livestock industry."

FMD in the Eastern Cape

In the Humansdorp area, 37 farms have now been confirmed positive for FMD, while a further 38 farms were pre-emptively vaccinated to prevent further spreading of the disease. Since the onset of the outbreak, approximately 130,000 animals have been vaccinated across the province.

Farms that are either infected or vaccinated remain under quarantine, with animal movements restricted. Movement from these farms is only permitted for direct slaughter with state veterinary approval.

Farm owners are required to enforce strict biosecurity measures to prevent the disease from spreading through animals, vehicles, equipment, or people.

On 26 July 2024, the Department declared an FMD Disease Management Area (DMA), covering parts of the Kouga and Kou-Kamma Municipalities.

Animal movements into, through, within, or out of this area are strictly controlled and require state veterinary permission. Farms within the DMA must be inspected, tested, and declared free of the disease before any animals are allowed to move.

Four affected farms located on the borders of the DMA were placed under quarantine and, as a result, pose no risk of cattle movement. Surveillance around these farms has been concluded, and no further spread has been detected outside the DMA.

The Department is collaborating with law enforcement and Agri-Eastern Cape to investigate reports of illegal animal movements. Individuals found in violation of quarantine or DMA restrictions will face legal consequences.

The public is urged to report any information regarding illegal movements or breaches of biosecurity.

In East London, the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak has been successfully contained.

Animals on these farms are being slaughtered in a controlled manner at designated abattoirs, ensuring that FMD risk materials are properly processed or disposed of, with only safe products released into the local market. Although meat from FMD-restricted farms cannot be exported due to certification limitations, it remains safe for human consumption.

The Director of Animal Health has designated three abattoirs to handle the slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals from FMD-quarantined farms. Seventeen farms have been granted permission for controlled slaughter at these abattoirs.

Festive Season Arrangements

Stakeholders are advised that the Onderstepoort laboratory will be closed from 16 December 2024 to 6 January 2025. During this period, only samples submitted on suspicion of infection will be analysed. Routine samples for movements, exports, and surveillance should be submitted in January 2025.

The Agri Eastern Cape (AgriEC) offices will close on 13 December 2024 and reopen on 6 January 2025. Owners planning to apply for movement permits during this time are encouraged to submit their applications by 1 December 2024.

The Department has also urged holidaymakers visiting the affected areas to be mindful of the biosecurity measures in place. Please avoid entering affected farms, which remain under quarantine. No live animals or animal products are permitted to move off these farms.

Understanding movement and biosecurity protocols

In addition to the control measures within the DMA in the Eastern Cape Province, the July 2024 Gazette Notice stipulates that cloven-hoofed livestock across South Africa may only be moved if accompanied by a health declaration from the owner, attesting to the animals' health at the time of movement.

While this has been a legal requirement since October 2022, its importance is being reiterated to prevent the further spread of FMD.

All livestock farmers nationwide are strongly advised to limit animal movement as much as possible. Cloven-hoofed animals should not be moved unless absolutely necessary. Reducing movement allows for the identification and quarantine of any further undetected affected properties, helping to prevent the spread of the disease. The importance of the incubation period for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is critical, as animals may appear healthy while shedding the virus without displaying clinical signs of the disease.

Farmers are again urged to observe stringent biosecurity measures on their farms to protect their herds from infection. Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act imposes a legal duty on animal owners or managers to take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals from becoming infected and to prevent the spread of any disease from their animals or land to others.

Essential biosecurity measures Include:

• Any cattle, sheep, or goats newly introduced to a farm must be kept separate from resident herds for at least 28 days.

• Only introduce animals accompanied by a health declaration from known clean farms.

• Prevent nose-to-nose contact between farm animals and animals outside the farm.

• Maintain secure farm boundaries and restrict access for people and vehicles as much as possible.

• Ensure that farm personnel have no contact with animals outside the property.

• Provide clean clothing and washing facilities for all visitors and personnel, and ensure thorough cleaning and disinfection of any vehicles and farming implements brought onto a property.

• Regularly consult with the responsible private and state veterinarian and animal health technician to refine biosecurity measures.

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is classified as a controlled animal disease under the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984). This classification mandates specific control measures, including isolation and movement restrictions enforced by Veterinary Services. Any suspicious clinical symptoms—such as salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping, or hoof lesions—must be reported immediately to the local State Veterinarian, and affected animals must not be moved under any circumstances.