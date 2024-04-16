Fedhasa honors top talent at inaugural hospitality awards

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) has revealed the recipients of its first-ever Hospitality Awards, recognising outstanding achievements within the South African hospitality sector. The awards presentation took place on Friday, 12 April 2024, at the Century City Convention Centre in Cape Town, coinciding with the trade association's 75th anniversary celebration.

"The Fedhasa Hospitality Awards were created to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of hospitality professionals across Southern Africa," said Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa chairperson. "This year’s finalists and winners exemplify the passion, innovation and commitment that drives our industry forward, even in challenging times."

In her opening remarks, the Minister of Tourism South Africa Patricia de Lille congratulated Fedhasa on the inaugural awards. "Tourism and hospitality are powerful vehicles to showcase our country and all we have to offer as we draw visitors," said Minister de Lille. "But it's the people of our country that are at the heart of our hospitality sector.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to all the winners. Your commitment is what keeps us at the top of many global destinations. Let us use the euphoria of days like today to motivate us to work harder and exceed standards to be a global leader in hospitality and tourism."

Minister De Lille noted that collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to growing tourism in South Africa. She was pleased to see categories in the awards that are not often recognised, such as Executive Housekeeper of the Year, Front of House Manager of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year.

"I want to assure you and remind you that you are such an important part of this sector," said de Lille. "We appreciate what you do, and we also appreciate you. When you do your work with pride, it will be recognised."

The awards showcased the incredible growth opportunities the hospitality industry can offer young South Africans. Take the winner of the Executive Housekeeper of the Year award, Enara Muza of The Silo Hotel, for example. Muza pivoted from a career in teaching to the hospitality industry in 2008, starting as a runner in a restaurant. Through hard work, dedication and training in housekeeping management, she worked her way up. Today, she oversees a team of 30 staff as the Executive Housekeeper at the prestigious Silo Hotel.

“Stories like Muza's demonstrate the boundless potential the hospitality sector holds, especially for South Africa's youth. With its diverse range of roles and opportunities for advancement, the industry provides a pathway for passionate, driven individuals to build meaningful, rewarding careers.

"As the Fedhasa Hospitality Awards highlighted, the hospitality leaders of tomorrow are already making their mark today, leveraging their talents and ambition to propel themselves and the industry forward. By continuing to foster and celebrate this next generation of hospitality professionals, South Africa can harness the power of tourism and hospitality to drive economic growth and job creation for years to come,” said Anderson.

The 2024 Fedhasa Hospitality Award winners are:

• Culinary Excellence: Clinton Bonhomme, Durban ICC

• Executive Housekeeper of the Year: Enara Muza, The Silo Hotel

• Facilities Manager of the Year: Jannie Roos, Peermont Hotels, Casinos and Resorts

• Food and Beverage Manager of the Year: Anika de Jongh, The Silo Hotel

• Front of House Manager of the Year: Deborah Naicker, ANEW Hotel Hilton

• Hospitality Technology Provider: Profitroom (Leigh Myles)

• Hotel General Manager of the Year: Chris Godenir, The Peninsula All-Suite Hotel

• Leader of the Year: Denise Stubbs, Thokozani Wines

• Manager of the Year - Business Support: David Masawi-McCann, The Silo Hotel

• Restaurant General Manager of the Year: Gabrielle Roland, Century City Conference Centre and Hotels

• Shared Prosperity (ED): Shireen Onia and Michelle Page, Service Gurus

• Sustainability: David Pollock, Hotel Verde Cape Town

• Young Professional of the Year: Kirsty Jamieson, Protea Hotel by Marriott Nelspruit

Fedhasa also announced the induction of new members into its new Fedhasa Hall of Fame. These accolades recognise the remarkable contributions and lifetime achievements of hospitality industry stalwarts.

• Arthur Gillis, Platinum Hospitality Holdings

• Clifford Ross, City Lodge Hotels

• Nicky Fitzgerald, Angama

Lee-Anne Singer, chairperson of Fedhasa Cape, encouraged all members to nominate their exemplary employees for the upcoming hospitality awards for 2025. Nominations for 2025 will open on Monday, 2 September 2024.