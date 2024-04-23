BehindtheSelfie: Elwin Smith, senior manager of group sponsorships at Nedbank

My career started in youth entertainment and evolved into sports sponsorship.
I started out as a promoter. Today, I work on one of the biggest sponsorship portfolios in South Africa.
The work I do has always been driven by my passion for showcasing world-class marketing strategies ignited through the passion points of people.
In my current role as senior manager for group sponsorship at Nedbank, I have the gift of practising all of this while doing good for communities and society.
I had no idea what line of work I wanted to go into until grade 12.
I grew up dreaming about working with organisations within the sports and entertainment space, but I attended a maths and science high school, which left me confused and unsure. I needed to find a way to align my passion and skills, so I opted for an aptitude test at the University of Johannesburg, and that led me to marketing.
I believe that the game-changer has been my ability to align passion-led work with commercial value and this has given me dream-come-true opportunities at organisations like MTV and Nedbank.
My inspiration often has themes, and in this chapter, I am inspired by people who showcase adaptability and the ability to reinvent themselves.
I’m inspired by people like Pharrell Williams, who showcase purpose in their careers and show up differently and authentically in every season.
I want to build my career to resemble this kind of trajectory and use each opportunity I get to impact the lives around me.
In our industry, one aspect that often goes unnoticed by many is the impact that sports sponsorship has.
While sponsorship is commonly viewed as a means to increase brand visibility and engagement, it goes much further in fostering meaningful connections with communities and creating lasting impressions.
For example, our latest campaign is focused on the Nedbank Cup, coined Ke Yona Ya Rona. The campaign transcends the boundaries of sport or football, embodying a spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.
What sets it apart is our commitment to not only supporting football but also to using various ways to connect with different communities and bring them closer to the product – which is football - through initiatives like 'Ya Rona House'.
The Ya Rona House, which can be deemed as a physical house, serves as more than just a venue for fan experiences; it's a hub of cultural exchange and celebration, where fans from all walks of life come together to experience the magic of the game.
By investing in sports sponsorship, we not only showcase our brand, but also contribute to the fabric of society, fostering unity, pride, and leaving a legacy.
My goal is to ensure that I always align my passion with making a real impact in people’s lives.
Our country is filled with so much talent and I want to use every opportunity I get to move the needle forward for the generations to come.