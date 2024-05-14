Elastoplast and Red Cross: First aid training for primary school children

For so long, first aid training has been focused on adults so that grown-ups are able to administer care in case of an emergency. However, young people are often first responders in emergency situations, especially in communities where younger children are vulnerable or without sufficient adult supervision.

Nokuthula Khumalo, Elastoplast Brand Manager (left back) and Marianna Nomdoe, Red Cross (right back). Intshinga Primary School children (from left) Okuhle Mnyabisa, Awam Qunta, Phelo Ntisa and Mikhulu Mateza.

Elastoplast, the number one plaster brand in South Africa, has teamed up with the SA Red Cross Red Cross and together they’re teaching children 10 to 13 years, upskilling them with solid first aid training.

The SA Red Cross Society WC’s First Aid Schools Project is an existing initiative started in 2022, providing basic first aid training in primary schools and youth-based organisations within the Western Cape, says Nokuthula Khumalo, brand manager for Elastoplast.

The reason Elastoplast, the number 1 plaster brand, is so committed to the project is they inherently believe everyone should learn essential first aid skills. “Children are often the first responders,” explains Khumalo.

“More lives could be saved, health challenges avoided, and trauma contained if those first on the scene were trained in administering wound care and basic first aid,” she adds. “This is why SA Red Cross WC First Aid Training within schools is such a fantastic initiative.”

“Young learners will acquire skills such as CPR, wound care, water hygiene and sanitation – skills needed to act effectively as first responders to their peers,” says Marianna Nomdoe, Health and Care manager from the SA Red Cross Society WC.

Children from Bonga Primary, Gugulethu, pictured with an Elastoplast Representative.

“In 2022, the Red Cross teams visited 20 primary schools within the Western Cape region, training approximately 2,000 primary school learners. Nomdoe says that “Now that Elastoplast have so generously contributed towards this initiative of ours it has enabled us to expand and indeed enhance the current program, and the SA Red Cross Society WC is overwhelmed with gratitude. This means our society enjoys a widened reach, with the team going into 30 schools this year, offering training from Grades 5-7. And this affects children in a positive manner with ages ranging from 1—13 years, they are exposed to a comprehensive instruction course. And, with five separate training sessions over five days this makes the training is thorough and comprehensive,” explains Nomdoe.

To ensure personal attention, each training session teaches 15 children with the course being split into theory, practical exams and then a very valuable certificate.

“And as first aid is your life line in times of crisis, requiring invaluable life skills whilst building confidence. it also impacts on enhancing communication skills and encourages children to work well in a team environment. This means that first aid training is beneficial in so many ways and embraces the needs of children holistically.” says Nomdoe.

“This vital education that reaches up to 1,000 learners means more self-advocacy for children and young people, in turn helping those immediately in need within their communities,” says Khumalo. “It’s a privilege to be able to teach and upskill learners and consequently children needing first aid.”

Additional information can be found at:

www.Elastoplast.co.za

Facebook: Elastoplast South Africa

Instagram: Elastoplast South Africa

Tracey Botha: 066 246 3273/Resource-m@redcross.org.za