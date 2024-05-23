Dube TradeZone 2 launches with R1.8bn investment, creating thousands of jobs

Dube Tradeport Corporation has launched Dube TradeZone 2, the second phase of a highly successful industrial zone and special economic area adjacent to King Shaka International Airport. To date, the private sector investment has attracted a total of R4.6bn and over 5,500 permanent jobs have been created.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Poulos Ngcobo - Deputy Board Chairperson Dube TradePort, Pearl Bhengu - iThala Development Finance Corporation, Siboniso Duma - KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mpumelelo Zikalala - Board Chairperson Dube TradePort, Hamish Erskine - CEO of Dube TradePort, Khanyisani Shandu - Board Chairperson Trade and Investment KZN

The launch event, which was attended by national and provincial government, together with regional business leaders, included a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a preview of two factories worth over R180m, which are currently under construction within the precinct.

MEC for the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Siboniso Duma, welcomed the investment within the context of the celebrations of 30 years of Freedom and Democracy.

SEZs and economic growth

He noted the establishment of Special Economic Zones as one of the achievements of a democratic government. He cited this investment as a clear indication that SEZs are instruments for job creation and economic development.

"As government, we are focusing on SEZ for a good reason. They are designed for specific developmental purposes, to develop export-orientated industries, attract foreign direct investment and technology transfer and achieve the generation of employment opportunities.

"The SEZs stand to be an effective instrument to resolve the disturbing levels of inequality, poverty and unemployment, which are strongly marked by spatial, racial, class and gender factors.

"In addition to job creation, SEZs are broadening the municipal revenue collection base to improve the quality of life in the municipal areas, as well as the quality of municipal services.

"This makes SEZs one of the key instruments for municipal economic growth and development," MEC Duma explained.

Private sector investment

Speaking at the launch, DTPC board chair, Mpumelelo Zikalala, said that, despite the constrained economic environment over the past two years, DTPC has secured seven private sector investors for Dube TradeZone 2.

Four of these investors have begun constructing their facilities. The total private sector investment value secured in Dube TradeZone 2 to date amounts to R1.8bn and is expected to create 600 jobs within the next five years.

Dube TradeZone 2 will target investors in the manufacturing and assembly, logistics and automotive sectors whilst facilitating the planned expansion of several phase one-based enterprises.

The launch of the second phase of the TradeZone follows the successful implementation of Dube TradeZone 1, which is fully tenanted by 50 investors, including international companies such as Samsung, Mahindra, DHL, Chem Energy and PepsiCo-Futurelife.

To date, the 26-hectare TradeZone 1 has attracted more than R2.8bn in private sector investment from enterprises focused on air-related logistics, distribution and light manufacturing. It includes the Dube TradeHouse, a dedicated facility for freight forwarders and shippers with airside access via an overhead conveyor airbridge to the adjacent, state-of-the-art Dube Cargo Terminal.

Expansion and facilities

Dube TradeZone 1 is home to notable exporters including Samsung, Yangtze Optics Africa (YOA), LM Diapers, Tufbag, Futurelife and Conlog who service the sub-Saharan African market as well as markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. In 2023/24, Dube TradePort tenants exported goods worth R610m.

Dube TradeZone 2, opens an additional 45 hectares of industrial land for development and brings to market another 23 fully serviced sites, which range in size from 3,000m² to 57,000m². Dube TradeZone 2 will include three Dube TradePort-owned warehouses, one of which will accommodate medium-sized businesses enabling the expansion of small businesses located in the mini-factories.

The two factories that were visited by business leaders and the media include the R166m Yangtze Optical Africa Cable plant and a R17.5m development by HRMP, a 100% Black, South African-owned logistics company that specializes in the warehousing and distribution of graphite electrodes, this new facility was funded by Ithala Development Finance.

Sihle Ngcamu ACEO: Trade and Investment KZN, welcomed further foreign investment by Yangtze Optical Africa Cable which is already producing optical fibre cables and home solution cables for the local, Zambian, Namibian and Botswanan telecommunications markets at its facility in TradeZone 1.

This latest investment is expected to deliver a further 250 jobs over the next five years.