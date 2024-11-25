Driving industry change in 2024

Dialogue PR reflects on 2024 as a year marked by remarkable growth, exciting new partnerships and a steadfast commitment to leading the charge in the communications landscape. From welcoming exciting new clients to shaping the future of the PR industry, Dialogue has been at the forefront of impactful work.

This year, the agency expanded its roster with high-profile clients including Prescient, Ashburton, Shein, MTN X Showmax, DHL Stadium, and CSR client Ladles of Love, alongside continuing strong partnerships with Marriott Hotels & Resorts and Protea Hotels. The agency also took on two new campaign briefs from it’s multi-award-winning client, SA Rugby, further expanding its reach in the sports and lifestyle sectors.

A standout achievement for Dialogue was winning the Shein account, with the agency being appointed as the full-service communications partner for the global fashion retailer's first South African pop-up store.

The Shein pop-up store, held at Johannesburg’s, Mall of Africa was open for nine days in August 2024 and welcomed almost 18,000 visitors, exceeding the target by almost three times. Dialogue's role in conceptualising, designing and producing the pop-up store was pivotal, as the agency also orchestrated an exclusive media and influencer event, leading to significant earned media exposure.

Additionally, Dialogue PR’s success continued with the appointment as the full-service agency for Kwikot, South Africa's top water-heating solutions brand, following a highly competitive four-way pitch. The agency will manage the brand’s public relations, social media, and digital strategies, marking a significant expansion into the energy and sustainability sector.

Tracy Jones, MD and Founder of Dialogue PR, shared: “Kwikot is a household name known for quality and innovation, and we are honored to support them in reaching South Africans with a unified strategy that underscores their values and product benefits.”

Leadership and industry impact

In 2024, Dialogue PR’s leadership made significant strides in shaping the future of the industry. Jeremy Crowder, managing partner, served as a judge for the New Generation Awards, while Cara Diener, business unit director, joined the panel for the Prisms. Additionally, Cherna Lutta, operations director, served on the PRCA World Cup judging panel, and Sinothando Malangeni, senior account manager, was a Young Voices judge for the Prisms. These roles provided invaluable insights into the evolving communications landscape and further shaped the agency’s approach to success.

Dialogue’s team also participated in the PRCA World Cup Qualifier, where Cara Diener and Sinothando Malangeni competed as part of a team of young, talented PR professionals. Their entry placed them in the top 3, marking an exciting achievement for the agency.

"These experiences have been instrumental in giving our team a deeper understanding of what it takes to succeed in an ever-evolving industry," said Tracy Jones.

Founder and managing director, Tracy Jones was appointed chairperson on the PRCA Membership board, and operations director, Cherna Lutta was appointed NextGen Network Chair by PRCA NextGen Africa, where she is spearheading initiatives to support the growth of young PR practitioners. Both Tracy Jones and Cherna Lutta were named to the PRCA Executive Africa Committee, a key position that enables them to foster an integrated, collaborative network across the African communications industry.

As part of Tracy’s PR industry leadership efforts, she has spearheaded the development of a PRCA Africa internship charter, facilitated an industry panel discussion between South African agencies and over 80 tertiary education scholars, and compiled a comprehensive handbook for emerging PR professionals and young talent.

Dialogue Thrive Academy: Championing professional development

Dialogue PR continued its dedication to professional development with the launch of its Dialogue Thrive Academy. This initiative fosters adaptability, creativity and continuous learning through a blend of internal workshops and external thought leadership engagements. In 2024, the Academy hosted an AI Masterclass in partnership with the PRCA, featuring guest speaker Pieter Geldenhuys. The event brought together PR professionals from Cape Town for an evening of networking and learning. Additionally, internal workshops focused on industry awards excellence and time management skills.

"Our Thrive Academy is not just about internal growth; it’s about contributing to the industry by helping other PR professionals navigate the challenges of an evolving field," said Tracy Jones. "We believe in sharing knowledge, fostering innovation, and helping the next generation of PR professionals succeed."

A year of recognition

In 2024, Dialogue PR’s commitment to excellence was recognised with 19 industry awards, including four Black ONYX trophies at the prestigious New Generation Awards. These included Online Strategy of the Year (#BokFriday) and Small Agency of the Year, as well as individual recognition for Tasneem du Toit Felix, who won Silver for Best PR Intern of the Year at the Prism Awards. These accolades highlight the agency's consistent delivery of innovative, results-driven communications strategies.

Looking ahead

With a banner year behind them, Dialogue PR looks forward to continuing its upward trajectory in 2025. The agency remains committed to innovation, industry leadership, and driving impactful communications for its clients across all media channels.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is a strategic, award-winning communications agency that listens closely, teases out the details, answers the brief, and spreads the word. A proud member of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA Africa), Dialogue continues to set the standard for excellence in the communications landscape.

For more information, please visit www.dialogue.co.za.

To engage in dialogue, please contact Tracy Jones at az.oc.eugolaid@ycart



