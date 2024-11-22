Finance Banking
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAfrican ResponseSappiMesh TradeNorth-West University (NWU)UCT Graduate School of BusinessThe Publicity WorkshopProject codeXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Digital transformation expert joins African Bank

    22 Nov 2024
    22 Nov 2024
    African Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of John-Paul (JP) Okkers as its new Head: Digital Channel.
    Source: Supplied. John-Paul (JP) Okkers', African Bank's new Head: Digital Channel.
    Source: Supplied. John-Paul (JP) Okkers', African Bank's new Head: Digital Channel.

    He reports to Shannon Timothy, Divisional Head: Customer Channels.

    Okkers, who started this month, brings with him a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in driving digital and technological transformation within the financial services industry.

    He will play a key role in advancing African Bank’s strategic mission of fostering financial inclusion through innovative and customer-centric digital solutions.

    Commenting on this significant addition to African Bank’s leadership team, Sibongiseni Ngundze, chief executive officer of personal banking, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome JP Okkers to African Bank at such a pivotal moment in our journey to becoming a digitally-enabled bank.

    "Okkers’ deep expertise and visionary leadership will be instrumental in helping us execute on our Excelerate25 strategy.

    "His appointment reaffirms our commitment to leveraging digitisation as a means of bringing essential financial services to the under-served and creating seamless, inclusive banking experiences for all our customers."

    Okkers joins African Bank from Absa, where he held the position of head of digital for Africa regional operations: Bancassurance & Insurance. In this role, he led initiatives to establish, drive, and enhance Absa’s digital ecosystem, encompassing UX design, integration layers, Cloud deployments, and back-end systems.

    Okkers’ career has been defined by innovation and excellence in digital transformation, technology solutions delivery, and product portfolio management. With a Master’s Degree in digital business from Wits Business School and a Prince2 Practitioner certification, Okkers is equipped to spearhead African Bank’s efforts to redefine digital banking in South Africa.

    "We are confident that Okkers' leadership will accelerate our journey to delivering on our purpose of humanity through banking," Ngundze said. "Please join us in extending a warm welcome to him as he embarks on this exciting new chapter at African Bank."

    Read more: African Bank, digital transformation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz