Get ready for the City Lodge Save Our Stay (SOS) Campaign!

Calling all adventure seekers and escape artists! This summer, City Lodge Hotels has partnered once again with the fearless creative minds at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris for a bold, tongue-in-cheek campaign that promises to turn your holiday mishaps into memory-making moments. With the Save Our Stay platform, City Lodge invites travellers to ditch the vacay let-downs and embrace stress-free summer escapes that sparkle with comfort, value, and just the right amount of cheekiness!

Picture this: You're lounging on the couch, scrolling through booking sites, dreaming of sandy beaches and sunset views. You find what looks like a gem, only to arrive at a reality that feels more like a “brochure vs reality” meme. Cue the collective groan from your family: “Why aren’t we at City Lodge?”. Introducing SaveOurStay.co.za. The Save Our Stay (SOS) site is your safety net, allowing weary travellers to hit the SOS button and escape subpar lodgings faster than you can say “Superhost”, as the campaign film below so hilariously demonstrates.

Not only does this campaign provide a clever solution to accommodation anxiety, but it also boasts an array of sensational deals that put both your mind and wallet at ease. Imagine scoring up to 30% off your stay at elegant Courtyard and City Lodge Hotels, a delightful 25% off at Town Lodges, and a friendly 15% off at Road Lodges. Say hello to guilt-free indulgence that doesn't break the bank – because we all deserve a little luxury without the premium price tag!

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, the dynamic chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, sums it up perfectly: “We all know the feeling of being let down when a place doesn’t live up to its promise. Sometimes you just need to escape the chaos of friends or family who think they’re Michelin-star hosts. Our SOS service is a reminder that your dream vacation is just a button away.”

This campaign doesn’t just serve up great deals; it’s about reimagining the travel experience and inspiring a mindset that encourages adventure without the risk of disappointment. With a cheeky wink and a playful tone, City Lodge and TBWA/Hunt Lascaris are setting the gold standard for "brave marketing" that connects with today’s savvy travellers in a meaningful, humorous way.

Are you ready to sip cocktails by the pool and live it up? Don’t miss out – these festive offers are bookable until 8 January 2025, covering stays from 13 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.

So, pack your bags, slather on the sunscreen, and prepare for a summer packed with sun-soaked fun and no drama.

For more enchanting details and to book your stress-free escape, visithttp://www.citylodgehotels.com today and Save Our Stay!



