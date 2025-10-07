South Africa
    #CourageToFly: Cape Town International Kite Festival returns

    The Cape Town International Kite Festival will return in 2025 with renewed spirit and a powerful theme, #CourageToFly.
    7 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Now in its 31st year, the festival has become a symbol of hope, resilience and unity, and this year it celebrates the bravery it takes to face life’s challenges, particularly in relation to mental health.

    For the first time since the pandemic, the festival will once again take place over two full days - on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 October 2025 - marking a joyful return to the festival’s much-loved extended format.

    Even more exciting, the festival will be hosted at a brand-new venue, the Youngsfield Military Base in Ottery, where the skies will come alive with colour, creativity and courage.

    Since 1994, the Cape Town International Kite Festival has been organised annually by Cape Mental Health as part of its mission to raise awareness of mental health and promote resilience.

    Each kite that rises into the air is a reminder of freedom, creativity and the courage it takes to seek help, speak openly, and support those on their mental health journeys.

    This year’s theme was chosen against the backdrop of recent global challenges – from political and social instability to the lingering effects of the pandemic – all of which have contributed to rising rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

    In South Africa, an estimated 16.5% of the population lives with a mental disorder, and the stigma attached to these conditions remains a significant barrier to treatment and recovery.

    Cape Mental Health chief executive officer, Professor Doctor Ingrid Daniels, emphasises that it takes remarkable courage to live with a mental health condition, to rise above stigma, and to continue along a recovery journey despite the inevitable challenges:

    “Like a kite soaring against strong winds, people living with mental health conditions inspire us all to hold on, rise above, and find strength to persevere.”

    For Professor Doctor Daniels, the return of the full two-day festival is not only an opportunity for families and communities to come together in celebration, but also a way to honour that resilience.

    “There is great excitement in the buildup to the 31st Cape Town International Kite Festival. People have warm and fuzzy memories of the festivals in Muizenberg and every year since Covid, they have asked when we would return to a full festival filled with entertainment and activities for the entire family. This year, we are thrilled to say - we’re back!”

    This year’s festival will feature a spectacular showcase of kites from both local and international participants, alongside entertainment for all ages, kite-making workshops, food vendors and an amusement park for children. It is designed to be a safe and joyful family outing, while also carrying a deeper message about the importance of mental health in building a resilient society.

    The festival continues to expand its reach beyond the two-day celebration through initiatives such as the EduKite competition for schools, community fly events like the Heideveld Community Fly, and a variety of inclusive activities that ensure children and adults of all abilities can participate.

    Event details

    What: The 31st Cape Town International Kite Festival
    When: 25 - 26 October 2025
    Why: Mental Health Awareness / Raising funds for Cape Mental Health to fund essential free mental health services.
    Venue: Youngsfield Military Base, Ottery
    Tickets: Quicket.

