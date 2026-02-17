Can banks restore trust after app failures shake customer confidence?

From paying bills and sending instant payments to managing investments and applying for credit, the banking app has become the primary touchpoint between customer and institution. Yet recent issues with mobile banking apps have exposed vulnerabilities that can ripple quickly through this digital ecosystem.

Nitesh Singh, Financial Services and CMT lead for Accenture, South Africa. Image supplied

When downtime becomes a trust issue

When an app malfunctions or becomes unreliable, customers do not simply experience a moment of inconvenience – many reduce their usage, delay transactions or temporarily migrate to alternative digital channels.

App traffic drops, engagement declines and trust begins to erode. This challenge reflects a broader set of pressures facing local banks as they work to meet rising customer expectations while managing technological and security risks.

Stability is no longer a differentiator

In a market where real-time payments, instant balance updates and frictionless transfers are expected, even brief disruptions can create frustration that lingers beyond the technical fix. Stability and usability are no longer differentiators; they are baseline requirements for sustained digital traffic.

At the centre of this issue is trust.

Trust in a high-risk digital environment

South Africa’s digital banking landscape is relatively mature, with strong competition among major banks and a growing fintech presence. Customers are digitally active and increasingly discerning.

However, trust remains sensitive to negative experiences. Service interruptions, slow response times or repeated login failures can undermine confidence quickly.

At the same time, heightened awareness of digital fraud and cyber threats amplifies concerns about safety. When customers are unsure whether a malfunction is merely technical or potentially security-related, their willingness to engage frequently with the app declines.

Maintaining trust, therefore, depends not only on platform reliability but also on visible, robust security measures that reassure users their money and data are safe.

Security must be visible and intelligent

Security, in this context, needs to be visible, intelligent and proactive. AI-driven fraud detection and real-time transaction monitoring are becoming central to protecting both customers and digital engagement levels.

Advanced analytics can identify unusual transaction patterns, flag suspicious activity and intervene before financial losses occur. In the South African context – where phishing, social engineering and scam activity remain persistent – demonstrable security capabilities are essential in maintaining confidence.

Customers are far more likely to remain active on a platform they perceive as vigilant and responsive.

Legacy systems under pressure

Equally critical is platform resilience. Many banks continue to operate with legacy core systems that were not built for today’s always-on, high-volume digital usage.

As more customers transact primarily through mobile apps, the strain on these systems intensifies.

Cloud modernisation as a resilience strategy

Cloud modernisation provides a pathway to improved scalability and reliability. Cloud-native architectures allow banks to manage peak traffic more effectively, reduce downtime and roll out updates with lower risk of destabilising existing services.

A resilient technology foundation directly supports sustained app traffic by ensuring that performance remains consistent, even during high-demand periods such as month-end or promotional campaigns.

Experience design drives engagement

User experience plays a decisive role in maintaining digital engagement. Seamless navigation, intuitive design and fast load times are fundamental to encouraging repeat usage.

Data-led personalisation further strengthens engagement by making the app feel relevant to each individual customer. Customised dashboards, tailored financial insights and proactive notifications help customers manage their finances more efficiently.

In a diverse country like ours, where digital literacy levels and income segments vary widely, thoughtful design can improve accessibility and reduce abandonment caused by confusion or friction.

Compliance built into the digital core

Regulatory compliance adds another dimension to digital platform management. South African banks operate within a robust framework that prioritises consumer protection, data privacy and financial integrity.

As digital services expand, compliance requirements must be embedded into the design and operation of apps from the outset.

This includes secure authentication protocols, responsible data usage and transparent communication with customers.

Coordinated operating models that integrate technology, risk and compliance functions enable faster innovation without compromising regulatory standards.

Addressing declining app traffic linked to service issues requires more than resolving isolated incidents. It calls for an integrated transformation approach that aligns cloud-enabled platforms, AI-driven security, data intelligence and agile operating models.

Digital engagement as a strategic asset

Organisations such as Accenture support banks in modernising core systems, redesigning digital architectures and embedding resilience into every layer of the technology stack.

By linking technology investment directly to customer experience and trust outcomes, banks can move beyond reactive fixes towards sustainable digital growth.

In the current competitive financial services environment, digital engagement is a strategic asset. However, engagement that is not supported by stability, security and relevance is fragile.

When banks invest in reliable platforms, intelligent protection and customer-centric design, they not only restore traffic levels after disruptions but also strengthen long-term digital loyalty.

In a market where switching costs are low and alternatives are readily available, sustained app usage depends on one principle above all: consistent, dependable performance that earns customer trust every day.