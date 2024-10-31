Boost for local techpreneurs with new ALX bootcamp academy

ALX, a tech training provider and career accelerator, has announced the launch of its Founder Academy Bootcamps and six-week programme.

The Founder Academy offers South African entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop their business ideas into scalable ventures.

Graduates with the most promising business ideas will be invited to join the ALX ventures accelerator programme.

The Founder Academy initiative is part of the broader ALX Ventures ecosystem, says ALX, and is designed to equip learners with mentorship, funding, and practical business tools critical to navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship.

"The announcement comes at a critical time as South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remains among the highest globally, standing at 46.5%, according to the latest data from StatsSA.

"With the development of 4IR there is an urgent need for programmes that foster entrepreneurship and digital skills to drive job creation and economic growth," the company says.

A path to growth: building scalable startups

The Founder Academy is a comprehensive programme aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs—whether they are in the ideation, prototyping, or proof-of-concept phase.

Learners will gain hands-on experience in developing core elements of their business, including learning how to validate market interest in their business, drafting of pitch documents and developing a sustainable business model.

With a focus on practical learning and real-world application, the programme ensures that learners gain the essential tools to pursue the next stages of business growth, including investor engagement.

Interested candidates may also access funding through the Sand Ventures fund and enter a network of investors and industry leaders, setting them on a path to long-term success.

Post-programme opportunities

Graduates of the Founder Academy will have the chance to join the ALX Ventures Accelerator Programme, receiving additional mentorship and resources to scale their businesses.

They may also access funding through the ALX Ventures Fund and enter a network of investors and industry leaders, setting them on a path to long-term success.

“Through the combination of mentorship, funding, and hands-on learning, the Founder Academy prepares entrepreneurs to launch ventures that can thrive in the evolving tech landscape,” adds Divesh Sooka, general manager at ALX South Africa.

“We’re committed to building a generation of African business leaders equipped to meet the demands of a dynamic economy.”

Programme structure and dates

The Founder Academy will offer three-day Bootcamps, in-person or online, providing fast-tracked learning designed to help participants validate their startup ideas through expert-led sessions and hands-on workshops.

Alternatively, learners can attend a six-week programme allowing for deeper refinement of business concepts and strategies.

Programme dates:

Three-day bootcamp:

In-Person Bootcamp (Johannesburg): 31 October - 2 November 2024.

Online Bootcamp: 14-16 November 2024.

Six-week intensive programne - 4 November - 15 December 2024.

Visit www.alx-ventures.com to find out more.