Bonitas excels at the Titanium Awards for the third year running

This year’s Titanium Awards marked a special occasion for Bonitas Medical Fund, as the scheme was honoured with not just one but two distinguished awards. The prestigious event, hosted by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), was held at the CTICC in Cape Town on the 6 May 2024.

Lee Callakoppen on Bonitas with the Titanium Award For Service to Membership - Operational Performance

The Titanium Awards benchmarks industry excellence and recognise medical schemes, administrators and managed care organisations, which provide best value and service to their members.

For the third year running, the BHF presented Bonitas with the Titanium Award for Service to Membership: Operational Performance, the fund also received the award for Best Integrated Annual Report.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas Medical Fund says, ‘A huge milestone was achieved this year when we were presented with this award for excellence. This is the third consecutive year that the Fund has received the Titanium Award for Service to Membership: Operational Performance – making it a hat trick…

‘The ‘Operational Performance’ category required nominees to demonstrate how they have created, supported and sustained access to affordable, quality healthcare services for their members. It recognises benefit richness, growth, as well as various health governance measures.’

Part of the submission requested is verification of:

Growth over the past three years



Credit rating



Proof of average increases



Health governance measures



Preventative healthcare benefits



Risk benefits



‘We're pleased to see our efforts being recognised’, says Callakoppen, ‘particularly from a governance perspective and in ensuring that we provide our members with healthcare of the highest quality.

‘The Annual Report was revamped last year to be compliant with King IV and has been redesigned into an easy to engage with report, to captivate all stakeholders. This too was recognised and commended.

‘This recognition by the BHF further endorses the strategy we adopted, which is to be agile and play our part in reshaping the healthcare ecosystem by giving access to affordable, quality healthcare to more South Africans.’